Global Security Officer
2024-07-08
Global Security Officer to BNP Paribas Cardif
BNP Paribas Cardif - the insurance company for a changing world. By understanding our partners' core business and needs, we offer tailor-made insurance solutions and create value for our partners - always with the customer in focus. BNP Paribas Cardif Nordic is the insurance unit within the banking group BNP Paribas, one of Europes leading players within bank and finance services.
We are now looking for a communicative person with an analytical mind - you who share our commitment and sense of responsibility. Are you our new Global Security Officer?
As Global Security Officer you will...
Adapt and implement our Groups Security Policy by providing the necessary operational support to the various structures. Ensure that all of the local legal and regulatory specific features are taken into account by each business line and be in charge of the business continuity and IT continuity.
The work tasks can be divided into tre main areas, which are:
Security Policy and Governance
• Ensure Security policies and its governance (committees, reporting ...) are applied
• Improve and run a Security dashboard to follow up on progress and help decision making
Security - Activity follow up
• Classification of the IT system assets
• Participation in the assessment of the Business line risks;
• Define and maintain a map of all Security risks
• Handle the follow up of recommendations and management of non-conformities related to Security
• Vulnerability check of our global IT set up
Business and Information Continuity
• Ensure all managers have updated versions of their BCP documents (BIA incl. applications, staff, activities needed)
• Maintain a library of the documentation
• In charge of BCP and ICP tests, global Surveillance Key Points and reporting
This is a Nordic position that covers all our premises and employees present in the 3 countries (Denmark, Norway and Sweden) and the IT platform.
We are looking for...
A person that has a good IT background (in application and/or infrastructure) and a strong interest in the IT Security aspects. For this position, we believe that you are someone with a strong analytical mind and communicative way, who is both rigorous and accurate. Someone who has the ability to work both in a team and transversal.
Our wishes:
• A minimum of a bachelor or equivalent through qualified experience
• Experience on IT infrastructure and/or application development
• Knowledge and strong interest on IT Security
• Fluent in English is mandatory and Swedish is meritorious
Why BNP Paribas Cardif?
Imagine an organization, small enough to develop but large enough to handle change. At BNP Paribas Cardif, the business development perspective permeates everything we do and comes with encouragement to drive ideas and space to develop new products and services in a changing world. With 120 employees in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, we develop and deliver risk insurance through partners in the Nordic markets.
If you join us, you will enter into an exciting expansive phase in an international company with a multicultural environment. Brining your experience and expertise into the organization, you will have the opportunity to make a difference all while being surrounded by committed and wonderful colleagues.
In addition to that, we also offer beneficial pension plan, wellness allowance, floating work free days, exercising on working hours, Benify's portal for benefits, competence development and social activities and events.
Please visit www.bnpparibascardif.se
or our hashtag on LinkedIn #BNPParibasCardifNordic
Additional information:
The position is a permanent employment starting according to agreement. If you have questions about the position, please contact Philippe Pinsonnat at philippe.pinsonnat@bnpparibascardif.com
.
You are welcome to submit your application to our job portal, through the link below. The last day to apply is the 28th of July. Do not hesitate to submit your application. As the selection processes and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, the position may be filled before the last application date. As we are entering the summer vacation period, please note that there could be some delay in the process.
Please note this before submitting your application (in accordance with GDPR legislation): Your application must not contain personal information about marital status, family situation / children, ethnic origin, age, political opinions, religious or philosophical beliefs, trade union membership, health or sexual orientation.
