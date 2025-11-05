Global Sales & Operations Planning Manager
2025-11-05
Do you want to take a key role in further developing, driving, and embedding the global S&OP process at Bona - with a strong focus on change management and creating real operational decision support? Then this could be your next step.
About Bona
Bona is a family-owned company founded in 1919. Today, it is a global group headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, with subsidiaries in 17 countries and production sites in Malmö, Germany, and the United States. Bona operates in more than 80 markets and has an annual turnover exceeding SEK 4 billion. The Malmö office employs around 160 people, and the global organization consists of over 700 employees.
Bona is dedicated to bringing out the best in the world's floors. The company offers a complete product system that covers the entire lifecycle of flooring - from installation to maintenance, cleaning, and renovation. Its product portfolio includes lacquers, adhesives, oils, cleaning agents, and sanding machines, and serves both professional contractors and end consumers.
Guided by its core values Passion, Performance, and Pioneering, Bona builds long-term partnerships with customers, colleagues, and collaborators. With a strong commitment to safety, health, the environment, quality, and sustainability, Bona is certified according to ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001.
Read more at www.bona.com
About the role
As Global Sales & Operations Planning Manager, you will be responsible for advancing Bona's global processes and systems for sales and operations planning. You'll play a central role in shaping the planning function by strengthening structure, accountability, and collaboration across systems, data, and cross-functional teams, with the goal of creating a more predictable, business-driven S&OP process.
The role is strategic but requires operational presence and execution. It comes with a broad mandate to shape ways of working, build structure, and increase planning maturity across the global value chain.
You report directly to the COO and work closely with both the executive team and key operational functions such as Sales, Production, Procurement, Supply Chain, and Finance. You will drive the development of Bona's global S&OP process and ensure it adds value - from demand forecasting to supply planning, capacity management, and financial alignment. You'll also identify business needs, translate them into requirements, establish them with senior stakeholders, and lead change initiatives across cross-functional teams.
Your main responsibilities include:
• Lead and facilitate the monthly global S&OP cycle in collaboration with regional teams
• Establish and continuously improve Bona's global S&OP process - strategy, structure, and tools
• Consolidate and stabilize demand planning and translating forecasts into executable production plans
• Ensure close collaboration across Sales, Supply Chain, Production, and Finance
• Develop integrated business and capacity plans
• Build reporting models and decision support based on KPIs such as forecast accuracy, delivery performance, service level, and inventory turnover
• Drive change and build long-term process ownership across functions
• Lead and develop SAP IBP and QlikSense as key tools, and contributing to a data-driven way of working and improved data quality
About you
To thrive and succeed in this role, you need to be comfortable leading complex processes, working cross-functionally, and switching between strategic and hands-on work. You can navigate between a high-level perspective and detailed planning, and know how to align a global organization around a shared roadmap.
You are analytical, business-minded, and confident in change environments. With a natural ability to lead without formal authority, you create impact through clear communication, structure, and engagement.
We believe you are:
• Strategic in thinking and operational in execution
• Confident at the intersection of Sales, Supply Chain, Production, and Finance
• A change leader who influences others - even without direct managerial responsibility
• Pedagogical, attentive, structured, and skilled at creating engagement and driving initiatives
• Humble, curious, and accountable
You have:
• A degree in Supply Chain, Logistics, Industrial Engineering, or equivalent
• 3-5 years of experience in supply chain management, project and change leadership
• Experience acting as an internal stakeholder or project owner in collaboration with external consultants
• A track record of developing and leading S&OP or IBP processes in international environments
• Experience from an in-house role within a manufacturing company
• A strong understanding of how sales, production, and financial planning interconnect
• Experience with SAP IBP or similar advanced planning tools
• Full professional proficiency in English, both spoken and written
Additional information
Start date: As agreed
Location: Malmö
Contracting type: Permanent, full-time
Salary: Based on agreement
A background check will be carried out for final candidates. If you have any questions about the role, please contact the responsible recruiter, Lina Johansson, at lina.johansson@emploid.se
. Please indicate the role you are referring to.
We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are reviewing candidates on a rolling basis.
We look forward to your application!
