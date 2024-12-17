Global Sales Engineering
2024-12-17
The Global Sales Engineering team is looking for a Global Sales Engineer to support our colleagues in the Americas sales region. We are looking for a service minded person who is passionate about technology, sharing knowledge and willing to drive technical projects and initiatives with our growing team in the region. The position is based at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
You will be a part of the Global Sales Engineering organization, a group which includes Global Sales Engineers, covering different geographical regions, and the Technical Training and Content Development team. We are a growing multicultural team of ambitious and experienced engineers and educators responsible for support, knowledge sharing, education, and training of our international colleagues across the globe.
What you'll do here as a Global Sales Engineer
Together with your colleagues you will be responsible for supporting Sales Engineers in the Americas sales region. The support includes both proactive and reactive initiatives. You will be working on technical aspects of complex sales projects together with your peers in the region as well as developing and hosting technical trainings for internal stakeholders. You will also be driving the Sales Engineers network in the region to assure two-way technical knowledge and feedback sharing between the region and HQ. You will be working closely with the Area Technical Managers to support long term development plans for the team. On top of it you will be supporting different initiatives to improve communication, documentation and support processes.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Create and maintain networks and relationships, both in the region and within HQ
* Develop knowledge of Axis offerings and technologies and share this knowledge with your colleagues.
* Support complex sales projects and public tenders with documentation, solutions, testing, etc.
* Develop and deliver technical training to Sales Engineers from across the globe (both in Lund and in the region)
* Work on different initiatives on proactive knowledge sharing such as creating and maintaining content for different collaboration platforms.
* Facilitate feedback channels from the region to HQ.
* Be a representative of the region in the HQ and the HQ in the region.
You will be a part of different cross-functional groups and coordinate activities between technical experts and the sales organisation.
The position involves international travels for up to 40 days a year.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you are passionate about technology and senior enough to drive initiatives and take decisions independently.
You are a team player who values cross-functional collaboration and stakeholder management, but you also appreciate to work independently. You enjoy hands-on work with high quality and take an honor in finalizing projects successfully according to a time plan. You have the energy and the drive to create and develop new initiatives and you are not afraid of challenges.
You have strong technical background and experience from the physical security or IT industry.
As we are supporting a global audience, your English knowledge, both written and spoken, is excellent. You also should be comfortable presenting complex technical topics to different audiences.
We'd love to hear that you are/have:
* 3-5 years experince as a Sales Engineer (or similar) in the physical security industry
* Familiar and have proven experience in the US security market
* Strong knowledge of Axis offering and ecosystem.
* Relevant bachelor's or master's degree in IT or Security is an advantage.
* Excellent presentation skills.
* Technical interest in order to build and create knowledge about products and systems.
* Service minded.
* Fluent in English. Other languages are an advantage.
* Can travel internationally.
What Axis has to offer?
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training and a personal mentor. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Please note that we are only considering candidates who are willing to work from our headquarter in Lund, Sweden. For more questions contact the recruiting manager, Andrey Chernov. Ersättning
