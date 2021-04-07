Global Project Manager - TT Electronics Sweden AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm

TT Electronics Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-07The CompanyTT Electronics - IoT Solutions specialize in the design, integration and manufacture of M2M (machine to machine) wireless connectivity solutions for OEM devices in automotive, telematics, fleet management, smart metering, asset tracking, handheld devices, infotainment, and industrial process control and security systems. Demand for wireless M2M connected devices is being driven by the Internet of Things and our aim is to help make this technology widely available, cost effective and compatible across platforms in different industry sectors for our clients. The Kista Regional Design Centre houses the Engineering Design for all TT IoT Solutions businesses.BackgroundOur global development team is currently in a strong growth phase. We are therefore on the lookout for sharp competencies that wants to join us on this journey. TT IoT group is evolving as a technology leader in connectivity and our customers are mainly represented in EU and US and in the following Internet of Things sectors: Automotive, Smart homes, Medical/wearable and industrial/infrastructure. You will be a part of a larger team including hardware, firmware, mechanical and antenna designers.The CandidateWe are looking for a Global Program Manager with at least 5-8 years of experience to the team in Kista, Sweden.As a Global PM you will play an important role in the work to develop and integrate technologies to market requests. You will operate in small, medium or large customer projects with a global footprint. Our customers are mainly represented in EU and US and Asia in the following Internet of Things sectors: Automotive, Smart homes, Medical/wearable and industrial/infrastructure. You will be a part of a larger team including hardware, firmware, mechanical and antenna designers.As the Global PM, you will be expected to demonstrate the ability to multi task and priorities, you will be required to maintain a consistently high level of attention to detail while finding creative ways to tackle project challenges and focus on priorities.The role and key responsibilitiesMonitor and analyze results against budgets, forecasts and trends.Demonstrate leadership by owning key areas and working independently with little oversight.Help the project team to prioritize the latest set of technical issues.Assist the project team in identifying the problem at the root of several technical issues.Provide high quality, actionable reporting to the exec to drive the business performance.Build key relationships with the customer and the wider commercial team.Preparation of time-plans and execute milestone reviews.Ensure compliance with Group Operating Rules.Support the Operational and Commercial teams on standard reports and any adhoc projects as and when required.Adhoc projects covering a wide range of areas.The person· You have a Bachelor/Master degree in electronics, computer engineering, management or similar.You have previous experience in embedded systems.You have extensive knowledge and experience in leading teams for embedded systems.Fluent in English speaking and writingIt is mandatory that you also have a background in any of the above industries. As a person, we see that you are self-driven, dedicated and customer focused.Ability to build strong working relationships with people from all levels of the organization.Experience of daily work to a high standard while managing a range of tasks simultaneously with competing deadlines.Excellent written and verbal communication skills.Pro-activeQuick learnerTeam playerAttention to detailAbility to maintain confidentialityAbility to work with and influence operational colleagues, most of whom are at a more senior level in the companyPersistence and drive to get the job doneAbility to work independently and under pressure and to manage conflicting priorities2021-04-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-25TT Electronics Sweden ABGullfossgatan 316440 Kista5675959