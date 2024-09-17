Global Product Safety Manager | Jefferson Wells | Svedala/Malmö
2024-09-17
Are you a dedicated leader with a strong focus on product and safety management? Jefferson Wells is currently seeking a Global Product Safety Manager for an exciting consulting assignment with our client in the mining industry, based in Svedala, just outside Malmö. In this key role, you will ensure that products engineered for the mining and infrastructure sectors comply with global safety and sustainability standards. Ready for your next career move? Apply today!
Location: Svedala, Malmö
Start: Immediate or by agreement
Assignment Duration: 6 months, with a strong possibility of extension or permanent employment with the client
Additional Information: Opportunity for a hybrid working model and up to 30 days of international travel to sites annually.
About the role as Global Product Safety Manager:
As Global Product Safety Manager, you will develop and implement safety strategies and processes in close collaboration with global teams. Your role will involve ensuring that the company's products meet all safety and sustainability requirements throughout their lifecycle. You will also be responsible for managing risks and integrating safety practices into the product development process.
Key Responsibilities:
* Lead and participate in product safety and compliance risk assessments.
* Develop and implement testing processes to ensure adherence to safety standards.
* Conduct training programs for internal teams on product safety and sustainability protocols.
* Analyze and manage product safety incidents, implementing corrective actions as necessary.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and implement safety improvements.
* Ensure ongoing compliance with global product safety and sustainability regulations.
Who we're looking for:
We are seeking a candidate with a degree in Engineering or Safety Management and proven experience in product safety, preferably in the mining or industrial sectors. You have a deep understanding of safety standards and can translate regulatory compliance into practical solutions. As a leader, you are capable of driving change and promoting a safety-first culture throughout the organization.
Requirements:
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Safety Management, or a related field.
* At least 5 years of experience in product safety, ideally within the mining industry.
* Expertise in global safety and sustainability regulations and standards.
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
You possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills, and you're able to work effectively with global teams to manage safety risks. You're a proactive leader with excellent communication skills and a passion for improving product safety and sustainability.
About Jefferson Wells:
Jefferson Wells is part on Manpower Group and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, purchasing, communication, marketing. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application:
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible. The applications will be evaluated continuously.
