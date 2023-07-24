Global Product Manager
Are you ready to take ownership of a defined product range and be responsible for managing its entire lifecycle? We are seeking a talented Global Product Manager who can drive new product introductions, handle existing product updates, and oversee mature product obsolescence.
As a Global Product Manager for Counterbalance Gas Spring Cylinders, you will play a crucial role in defining product strategy and executing it to drive profitable growth in alignment with our business targets. You will identify key markets and generate new business opportunities while managing a 1-3 year product roadmap. Your responsibilities will include conducting customer insights and competitive analysis for your assigned product lines. You will actively participate in new product development projects, collaborating with R&D, Quality, Sales, Customer Service, Marketing, and Supply Chain teams to ensure a coordinated approach for market success. Additionally, you will work closely with the marketing team to deliver product launch packages and establish promotional schedules for your product lines. Pricing decisions for new product lines will be in your hands as you take ownership of product profitability.
Occasional travel to visit customers and suppliers, both domestically and internationally, is a part of the role. You will be based at our home office in Tranås, Strömsholmen AB, located midway between Jönköping and Linköping. While you will have flexibility to work from home, regular on-site visits to Tranås will be required. You will be one of five global product managers and report to the Global Director of Strategic Marketing, Product, and R&D.
To thrive in this role, you should possess a Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering, Business, or a related field. You should have at least 3 years of experience in Product Management principles, demonstrating a result-oriented and structured approach. Excellent English communication skills, both written and oral, are essential. Global experience would be a valuable asset.
If you have a proven ability to lead cross-functional teams, manage multiple projects, interpret market needs, create value, and deliver results, then you might be the perfect fit!
In this recruitment, we cooperate with Skill Executive, who are professional recruiters of executive positions and specialists. If you have any questions about the job, please contact Annika Quennerstedt tel.nr 070-3021441 or Lydia Karlsson 070-2802424. You apply for the position via www.skillexecutive.se.
We want your application at the latest August 15th, selection is ongoing.
Barnes Strömsholmen develops, manufactures and markets gas springs and gas-hydraulic systems for press tools and heavy off-road vehicles. We have been developing and refining this technology since 1983 and have been world leaders for many years with exports of 95 percent. Barnes Strömsholmen was founded in 1876 and for 145 years we have been based in Tranås in Småland, midway between Jönköping and Linköping. The company is an independent part of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the United States. Så ansöker du
