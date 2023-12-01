147530BR - Product Manager - Virtual Vehicle Energy Lab
2023-12-01
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At SAFE & EFFICIENT DRIVING, we are committed to revolutionizing the way vehicles consume energy and reducing our global carbon footprint.
Our innovative software solutions are designed to minimize energy consumption and support customers to optimize operation, making transportation greener and more efficient.
Roles and Responsibilities
The Vehicle Energy Management organization is based in Gothenburg and its main responsibility is to maximize energy efficiency of vehicle transports. This includes the development of advanced onboard control of vehicle systems as well as offboard service enablers related to vehicle energy. An important aspect of this work is to be able through data analytics and simulation to replicate relevant road and usage conditions of our products. By creating a structured workflow from real data to simulation supporting all different truck drivelines we can support the development of digital services, onboard control, sales tools, verification and validation among many other aspects, to that we give the name Virtual Vehicle Energy Lab.
As a product manager, you will inspire and challenge people across multiple organizations to be the best they can be. Your key responsibilities will be:
Manage the Virtual Vehicle Energy Lab across all domains (data analytics, simulation, ...)
Establish an efficient way of working through the different domains
Synchronize solutions for all propulsion concepts and fuels
Establish a collaboration network with peers in the organization as well as academic institutions
Drive cross-functional system solutions
Keep the system solutions consistent over time.
You will report to the manager of the Vehicle Energy Management Functions
How to succeed
You are a passionate, professional, and progressive leader with eyes on the horizon and feet on the ground. You have experience in the fields of control, simulation, and software development.
You enjoy building and motivating high-performing teams and actively participating in strategy and execution. You create commitment around shared visions and objectives and act as a role model for your team.
You have a relevant university degree or similar and excellent proficiency in English. Networking in a global multi-culture organization across all the Volvo Group brands comes naturally. You dare to challenge and take evaluated risks when necessary and you find energy in working in a changing environment as you contribute to driving the global shift in the transport and infrastructure industry.
Other qualifications:
Master's degree in Engineering in relevant field
Extensive Product Development experience
Energy simulation and data analytics experience
Experience of agile methods, such as Safe, Scrum and Kanban
Understanding customer needs and how our products are used
Fluency in English, verbal and written
What We Offer:
Opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology and make a meaningful impact on the environment.
Collaborative and supportive work environment, with opportunities for career growth and advancement.
Modern and comfortable office space, with access to state-of-the-art tools and resources.
If you're a forward-thinking professional with a passion for sustainability and innovation, we'd love to hear from you! Apply now to join our team and help us revolutionize the way trucks consume energy.
We look forward to reviewing your application.
Contacts: Rafael Klüppel Smijtink, Group Manager Vehicle Energy Management Functions, rafael.smijtink.kluppel@volvo.com
