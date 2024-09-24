Global Process Owner
Are you passionate about driving change and fostering operational excellence? Then this might be the next step in your career!
At Sandvik Group IT, we're now looking for a Process Owner to join our team where we explore new ways of working, focus on customers and embrace our strong values. With a focus on continuous improvement, you play a key role in ensuring our processes deliver value to our organization.
Shortly about us
We release the power of people to innovate and develop relevant products that set the stage for modern experience in all parts of our global company. Our team develops and manages processes and tool capabilities that support Sandvik business units in reducing risk and driving efficiency. Welcome to be part of our team.
About your job
In this position, you're responsible for the design and implementation of the processes in all applicable functions and business areas within our organization. You develop and implement process improvement strategies across multiple departments, identify opportunities for process optimization and work collaboratively with stakeholders to implement changes. To track performance and measure success, you design and implement metrics and KPIs. By collaborating with cross-functional teams, you ensure alignment and consistency of processes and procedures and maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry best practices, emerging trends, and new technologies related to process improvement.
Also included in your job is to:
Follow-up and report process adherence.
Own and facilitate aligning process forum.
Provide training material.
Establish and maintain process documentation, including standard operation procedures and process maps.
Communicate process changes.
The location for this position is Sandviken or Stockholm.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with experience of working in a similar role, combined with a relevant degree within IT. You have experience in IT processes, process documentation and ITIL frameworks. You're skilled in disaster recovery and business continuity management, and it's beneficial to have knowledge of agile methodologies. Working in a global environment calls for excellent skills in English, both verbally and in writing.
Your excellent communication skills help you connect with stakeholders all over our organization. You show a mindset of getting things done - working both independently and in teams to execute projects from idea to action. As a dynamic leader and a true team player, you motivate, support and guide others to achieve shared goals.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Mikael Maad, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70 616 28 44
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than October 16, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0070509.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
