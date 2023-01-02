Global PR & Influencer Manager - Temporary
Since selling our first timepiece in 2011, Daniel Wellington has evolved into a global phenomenon that has disrupted an entire industry. We are an exciting, vibrant, and innovative brand that challenges old conventions - continuously striving to enrich our customers' style through timeless pieces.
Working here, you are a part of an inclusive and diverse workplace, where we want you to be yourself. We give you ownership and flexibility in your work, and the opportunity to make an impact, directly contributing to our success. You will spend your days with collaborative, open, positive, and highly skilled people. You will learn new things, grow, and have a great time while doing so.
We're looking for an experienced, highly motivated self-starter to join our team as Global PR & Influencer Manager during a parental cover, starting in April. You will report to the CMO and spend your days connecting the Daniel Wellington brand with the world.
THE TASKS YOU WILL OWN
The position is both a strategic and operational role, with the purpose to lead all things PR & Influencer Marketing related globally. In detail you will...
• Lead the Global PR & Influencer Marketing Department of 16 FTE's (with 3 direct reports), and external agencies globally, on a day-to-day basis
• Lead, drive and implement projects on a global scale
• Full responsibility of Global PR & Influencer Marketing Budget, owning monthly and yearly reporting and present results to CMO
• Develop, communicate and ensure we execute on a highly innovative, channel-specific PR & influencer marketing strategy in cooperation with markets.
• Oversee our internal and external technology solutions and partners
• Further develop and track KPIs to measure impact across the whole marketing funnel and report performance to the management team
• Be responsible for celebrity collaborations & events
• Monitor the latest trends and new platforms
• Provide Global PR strategies and press releases for product launches & campaigns
• Collaborate with Own Socials, Digital Media, Campaign Production and Sales to maximize visibility and effect for DW globally
WHO YOU ARE
• Minimum of 3-5 years' experience from working with PR & Influencer Marketing at Global Scale at an agency or in-house. Building brands is what you do.
• BA in Marketing, Media and Communications, Journalism or similar field
• Exceptional written and verbal communicator with attention to detail, fluent in English (Swedish is a bonus)
• Fully aware of trends in social media and press, a lover of all things Instagram, TikTok, fashion and timeless style
• A passion for storytelling and all things communication with strong knowledge of today's diversified media landscape.
We'd love it if you also have experience from corporate communication and have competencies such as; organised and manage deadlines, good at pitching, ambitious yet humble, creative but can also dive into numbers, positive team-player
THE HEART OF LEADERSHIP
What is the core of leadership at DW?
We regard leadership as the core of our long-term success and a key to creating a team environment where everyone can become their best selves. As we know it's not about being in charge, it is about taking care of the people in your charge. During the recruitment process, we will deep dive into our leadership beliefs (known as The Heart of Leadership) and talk about what's important to you when it comes to leading others.
THIS IS #LIFEATDW
Are you still here? Amazing! We aim to be transparent, and we want to give you a glimpse of what it is like working here. If you want to know what our people replied when we asked them why they like working here, you can read more on our career site - (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/our-company-culture)https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/our-company-culture)
ABOUT THE PROCESS
This process will house recruitment tests as a first step and a case assignment in a later stage to help us break human biases as we believe in giving everyone an equal opportunity. Visit our career site to read more - (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/recruitment-at-dw)
