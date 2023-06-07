Global PR & Events Lead
Hästens Sängar AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Köping Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Köping
2023-06-07
, Kungsör
, Arboga
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hästens Sängar AB i Köping
, Täby
, Stockholm
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Global PR & Events Lead
Join us during a time of exciting worldwide expansion as Global PR & Events Lead. In this role within our Global Customer & Marketing team, you will support Hästens primarily by increasing targeted brand awareness and relevance by designing and executing communication strategies globally across PR activities. Hästens is in a high-growth phase as a company, so this position will be pivotal in supporting the global teams responsible for executing the organizational growth.
Responsibilities
•
Channel management
• Develop strategies for Hästens PR. Support the overall Marketing and Communication objectives by reaching out to existing and new customers.
• Regularly update these strategies, taking into account new developments and trends as well as competitive insights.
• Define responsibilities across the organization (e.g. role of headquarters vs. local partners).
• Translate the marketing strategies into actionable annual plans for all PR touchpoints.
• Oversee daily operations of all PR activities and manage the team of PR coordinators and PR agencies.
•
Communication campaigns and initiatives
• Key stakeholder in developing 360° PR campaigns and executing them.
• In charge of planning and executing all corporate PR initiatives for Hästens (such as events, press tours, exhibitions, collaborations, and sponsorships). Collaborate with and manage PR agencies and local partners and their agencies to bring to life Hästens campaigns globally.
• Manage Influencer and staying in touch with ambassadors directly. Negotiate contracts, manage briefings, approve content, and create reports.
• Collaborate with the Social Media team to create impactful campaigns; suggest content and share ideas that can be used across all platforms including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Pinterest. Evaluate together with the team.
•
Communication campaigns and initiatives
• Key stakeholder in developing 360° PR campaigns and executing them.
• In charge of planning and executing all corporate PR initiatives for Hästens (such as events, press tours, exhibitions, collaborations, and sponsorships). Collaborate with and manage PR agencies and local partners and their agencies to bring to life Hästens campaigns globally.
• Manage Influencer and staying in touch with ambassadors directly. Negotiate contracts, manage briefings, approve content, and create reports.
• Collaborate with the Social Media team to create impactful campaigns; suggest content and share ideas that can be used across all platforms including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Pinterest. Evaluate together with the team.
•
Reporting
• Develop standard reporting for all touchpoints including a definition of relevant KPIs. Share reports on a monthly, annual, and campaign basis. Action learnings for continuous improvement.
• Share reports within the organizations to foster a deeper understanding of communication channels.
• Regularly benchmark against the competitive set.
•
Investment plan
• In charge of annual investment planning for all PR channels as part of the overall marketing investment plan process.
• Manage the approved budget on an ongoing basis, selecting appropriate vendors and approving offers and invoices.
• Track budget ensuring compliance with targets.
•
Markets
• Work in close collaboration with the Global Marketing Delivery team to support local partners by sharing knowledge, supporting local initiatives and creating relevant guidelines.
•
Drive positive change and energy with a next-level mindset, thinking and behavior
• Be an honest, unafraid and daring team member who speaks up and challenges within the context of a productive discourse aimed at raising the level of standards, energy and success of Hästens.
•
Leadership
• Be a member of the Hästens Global Marketing Lead Team and lead indirectly across the organization.
• Be a role model within the world of Hästens.
• Build and lead a team of PR Coordinators.
Skills and requirements
• Positive mindset and high level of energy
• Driver's license is compulsory
• Service-oriented and autonomous to drive for results while remaining detail-oriented
• Strong objective and key results-setting skills (OKR)
• Strong communication and follow-up attitude
• High standard of cultures and values
• Highly creative and innovative even under time pressure
• Utmost customer focus - both towards internal customers and external customers ("engage-to-convert")
• Adaptable to rapid change and priorities
• Ability to keep up with the fast-paced cadence
• Ability to multi-task
• Highly organized, strong in time-management
• Curiosity for learning
• True team-player
Experience
• An advanced academic degree in marketing or business administration is required.
• 10+ years of relevant practical experience within international PR/marketing roles with a progressive track record and people leadership.
• Experience in using tools such as Microsoft Office365 (Teams, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, SharePoint/OneDrive), Slack, Zoom, and Social Media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, WeChat, and TikTok).
Other requirements
• The position needs to be based in Sweden.
• Physical presence at the Köping HQ is required at least 3 days per week (5 days preferred).
• Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal skills.
• Flexibility to work across CET, US & Canada Eastern, Central, and Pacific Time Zones.
• Willingness and ability to travel when required.
About Hästens Beds
Sleep may be today's ultimate modern luxury. But it's more than that; it's a biological necessity and the foundation of our entire wellbeing. We want people to sleep well so that they can create the future they dream of upon waking. That's why our master craftsmen consider and handcraft every detail of our bespoke designs using only the finest natural materials.
We are proud to be a world-class international brand, operating in more than 40 countries with over 300 partners in Europe, Asia, America and Africa - and still growing.
Application process
If you want to join our exciting journey and a fantastic team, please upload your CV with a short cover letter. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. Do not wait too long with your application as interviews are held continuously.
Compensation & Benefits
We offer a comprehensive and competitive salary and benefits program. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hästens Sängar AB
(org.nr 556052-6377), https://www.hastens.com/en Arbetsplats
Hästens Kontakt
Hästens People and Talent Team career@hastens.se Jobbnummer
7860711