Global Operating Unit Controller
2023-09-06
As Global Operating Unit Controller you will be a key member of our management team, strengthening processes and internal controls while driving financial performance in a period of growth and expanding business scope.
You will be a part of the management team of our Grid Automation Products Operating Unit in Västerås, supplying equipment for controlling and protecting power grids globally and supporting our customers' transition to sustainability. The unit has a turn-over of 130+ MUSD, cutting-edge technology and is going through a period of transformation in terms of growth, product scope and business model.
Your responsibilities
Govern and develop the financial processes of the unit, ensuring high quality of financial data and business information in line with defined standards and financial closing schedules.
Act as a business partner to the concerned Business Managers and be a sounding board to our organization in every step of the value chain, from Product Development to Supply Chain Management to the Pricing of our products.
Produce monthly reporting, forecasts and management presentations focusing on gap analyses and actionable, forward-looking information.
Your background
You hold at least a bachelor's degree in Economics, Finance or related field with at least 5 years' relevant work experience in Business Controlling.
You have great communication skills and the wish to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
You take pride in efficient reporting processes, engage with the business to bridge finance to other functions, and challenge yourself and others to continuously improve
You are a curious person who likes to challenge yourself and the organization for continuous development in both short and long term.
Experience and knowledge of controlling specifically from a factory/product business is a merit.
Knowledge of Hitachi Energy systems and processes especially SAP, is an advantage.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is required for interaction with a wide variety of stakeholders.
More about us
Are you ready for your next career move? Welcome to apply by October 4!
More information: Recruiting Manager Sebastien Freund, sebastian.freund@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Klas Koppari, +46 107- 38 13 45; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin , +46 107-38 15 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Renée Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-04
