Global Omni Merchandise Manager
2023-09-01
Company Description
Welcome to H&M! A workplace where you can be yourself & so much more!
We want to make it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good. We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition for tomorrow is to make fashion even more sustainable, inclusive, and welcoming. At H&M we are divided into five Business Units KIDS, Womenswear, Menswear, Divided, and Lifestyle. Within our business units we work every day to create an industry-leading assortment and to enable a flexible omni customer experience. Our overall mission is to deliver on H&M's business idea of fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
H&M Kids is the largest Kids retailer in the world. We feel a large sense of responsibility by strongly believe in our vision; Be the natural choice of fashion for every parent and every child by taking responsibility for future generation. To be able to deliver all this we believe in a culture where everyone feels welcomed and treated with respect, then we become our own superheroes. Every day we strive to live our values and collaboration is key to our success. We are one team and encourage everyone to embrace their creativity and unleash the power of our culture.
Job Description
As a Global Merchandise Manager for Kids Business Unit, you will have the opportunity to contribute to our growth as you will be a key part of driving the strategy for the omni customer offer and experience. This will be done through insights and analysis, together with your cross functional team in the BU.
Your responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Set the global commercial strategies and plans based on your data driven insights and in collaboration with your customer group: assortment, marketing and visual.
Drive growth, selling and profitability through optimizing the customer offer and experience both short & long term omni channel. Hunt potential - act & adapt with all your stakeholders in Business unit, Regions and Functions.
Take lead in the team to analyze selling, customer insights, traffic, customer behavior in dialogue with your colleagues to achieve a holistic understanding of potentials and where to take action.
Establish and drive the commercial priorities of key products, garment groups and beliefs towards the Regions and create prerequisites for local execution.
Drive goals and strategies for the customer group regarding growth, net sales, conversion, traffic, reduction, stock and buying.
Suggest and drive actions: initiate, support and follow-up. Communicate actions and results in a clear way with all concerned stakeholders.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we see that you are business minded, a good communicator and have a strategic approach with a big drive to achieve results. You have a strong passion for the product, a commercial mindset and strong analytical abilities. You turn insights into actionable strategies, setting the commercial agenda. We believe that you are a connector and collaborator who knows how to navigate in a highly complex global environment. Stakeholder management will be a key aspect of your role.
We'd love to meet someone with:
A strong desire to create results
Experience within merchandising
Leadership skills
Strong sense of responsibility and a drive to make an impact
Entrepreneurial spirit with the ability to thrive in constantly changing environment
Excellent communication skills, with a proven track record of getting different stakeholders on board
Fluency in English, both written and verbal
Minimum of 3 years of work experience
Additional Information
This is a full-time position, based at our head office in Stockholm.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your resume in English as soon as possible, but no later than September 17th 2023. Interviews will be held on a continuous basis.
Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. We kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
