Global Manager - Hvdc C&c - Commissioning Of Main Equipment
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla chefsjobb i Ludvika
2026-07-15
, Smedjebacken
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, Fagersta
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The opportunity
We are looking for a Global Manager to lead a diverse and inclusive team responsible for commissioning high-voltage systems at HVDC converter stations worldwide. You will oversee organizational leadership, onboarding, budgeting, and development of both permanent and temporary staff, while ensuring excellence in health, safety, and environmental practices.
This role offers opportunities to shape global commissioning strategies, contribute to tender and design reviews, and foster a culture of continuous learning and feedback.
At Hitachi Energy, we are committed to empowering women in engineering and leadership, offering a supportive environment where your expertise and voice are valued. Join us to drive innovation, safety, and sustainability in a role where your leadership makes a global impact.
How you will make impact
Lead global commissioning strategy to ensure safe, efficient, and high-quality execution across HVDC projects
Empower and develop diverse teams, fostering a culture of inclusion, growth, and technical excellence
Drive continuous improvement by integrating lessons learned and best practices into future project planning
Champion health, safety, and environment (HSE) standards, promoting a strong safety culture across all sites
Shape project success by aligning commissioning resources, schedules, and technical reviews with business goals
Influence innovation through active participation in design reviews, constructability assessments, and tender support
Your background
Bachelor's or master's degree in electrical engineering, Power Systems, or a related technical field
Fluency in English; additional language skills are a plus for global coordination
Strong interpersonal and leadership skills, with a focus on collaboration, mentoring, and continuous improvement
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you?
Welcome to apply for this position!
Talent Partner, Bradley Grimes, brad.grimes@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives – Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
10003469