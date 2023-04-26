Global Maintenance Project Manager/Maintenance Lead Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2023-04-26
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
The HVDC market for large scale transmission and offshore wind is booming as an enabler for the global energy transitions. All these projects are classified as very critical infrastructures and hence cyber security requirements and standard compliance is very high.
We are now looking for a new team member to our Global Maintenance team within Operations. We support and contribute globally to ensure that the proper maintenance documentation, processes, tasks and content is delivered to our projects in their different phases from tender to long term service agreements execution.
The growing team works with many projects simultaneously and with different approaches depending on scope. You are working together with other parts of the service organization, global, regional and local, also with supporting sales and greenfield projects as well as other areas.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don 't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse Background is waiting for you to join!
Your responsibilities
Supporting marketing & sales, optimized tendering work with focus on long term maintenance projects.
Enable efficient execution of maintenance service projects based on Customer scope.
Delivery of service maintenance related documentation to projects and tenders.
LTSA, Long Term Service Agreement, preparation, execution planning and coordination.
Understanding of Installed Base & Life Cycle processes.
Contribute to continuous improvements of our processes, systems & products through structured feedback from execution of service projects.
Being a part of building global competence and skills to meet current and coming business needs.
Participating in achieving operational efficiency through structured development of team and processes.
"Can do" mindset in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders.
Acting and working as a role model with safety and integrity as cornerstones.
Your background
As a successful candidate you have a university degree in engineering and knowledge of electronics or relevant work experience.
You are structured, flexible and hold great qualifications in project management, quality control and documentation.
Technical Service Business experience is an advantage.
International experience and ability to travel
You have genuine technical interest and are always open to developing your skills within other fields.
You are a dynamic and sociable person who enjoys working with people from various business areas and parts of the world.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is required.
SAP skills and experience is a plus.
A strong "service mindset"
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 1st of July!
Recruiting Manager Jan Spjuth, jan.spjuth@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Petra Berggren, petra.berggren@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
ABB Jobbnummer
7704584