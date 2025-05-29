Global Logistics Project Manager at Oatly
2025-05-29
WHY OATLY?
Across the world people's consumption habits and diets are evolving to be more plant-based. Enter Oatly, the #1 oat based dairy alternative producer in the world with products spanning multiple categories.
We're determined on being part of the discussion on the long-term future of the food and beverage industry. To keep this movement going, we need more brilliant minds to come work with us to keep the momentum going and the Oatly flowing.
Our sole purpose as a company is to make it easy for people to turn what they eat and drink into personal moments of healthy joy without recklessly taxing the planet's resources in the process.
Sustainability, nutritional health and trust are at the heart of what we do. We are building a culture that constantly upgrades each other so we can upgrade the planet. This is a company that shows great respect and a fearless approach to make positive change. Does this feel exciting? Well, this is where you come in.
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO DO
This is a great opportunity to join Oatly's Global Logistics Team and contribute to a dynamic, collaborative environment. As Global Logistics Project Manager, you'll play a central role in shaping Oatly's logistics journey ahead.
Reporting to the Director of Global Logistics, you'll be a key player in driving global improvements and ensuring efficient, high-performing logistics operations-supported by the right tools and systems.
In this role, you'll lead strategic projects with a holistic mindset, working closely with stakeholders across the organization to empower your teams to succeed. With a fast-paced culture grounded in humility and a strong drive for results, this will be both a challenging and rewarding adventure.
To thrive here, we believe you combine a coaching leadership style with sharp execution skills. You're a team builder at heart, driven by a passion for food and sustainability.
Here's what you would do, Lead the logistics cost-out/cost control programs and support the regional teams
Lead and support the regions in their process initiatives and developments
Lead new logistics process and/or system implementations
Support the implementation of new suppliers following tenders
Develop a "best in class" logistics and distribution footprint for existing and new markets
Ensure keeping up to date on the latest developments within logistics
Represents logistics in cross-functional projects
The position can be in Malmö at our HQ, or where we have European offices such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Barcelona or Paris. Some travel is required.
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO BRING TO THE TABLETo thrive and be happy in this role, we believe that you have the following qualifications and experiences: A Bachelor's degree in a relevant field
At least 5-7 years of experience in a similar role, ideally within a global or fast-paced setting
A deep understanding of logistics, distribution, warehousing, transportation, and fulfilment
A proven track record of taking ownership, turning ideas into action, and delivering results
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
If you're someone who enjoys working hands-on, solving complex challenges, and making a real impact-this could be your next big opportunity.
WHO WE NEED YOU TO BE We think your oatsomeness is built upon the following qualities: You have a passion for improvements, strong skills in communication and stakeholder management
You are a leader and a builder of high-performing teams, without having direct reports
You are intelligent, empathetic and able to relate to people at all levels of the organisation
You are a passionate advocate for sustainability who strives to create societal shifts and drive the plant-based revolution
You are a self-starter who enjoys building and implementing sustainable processes, structures, and tools
You are highly collaborative and understand that our success as a company depends on our ability to work together to find innovative solutions
You are an entrepreneur at heart, with the know-how to create forward momentum and the stamina to relentlessly drive the process
To be the perfect fit for Oatly, we believe you have a thirst for knowledge and are a result-driven person with high integrity. You thrive with a hands-on approach, even in times of rapid change. Your social competence allows you to work effectively both independently and collaboratively.
Finally,we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
Another bulleted list felt redundant, so we made this page talking about all the benefits we offer to sweeten the deal of working with us before you apply - if you're curious, check out this fancy page right here!
YOUR APPLICATION
Phew! Well done if you've got this far. We're glad we've still got your attention because we've got one last super important point to make.
As you can probably tell, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Last day of application: 8th of June.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
Love Oatly XOXO
