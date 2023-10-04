Global Incident Manager
2023-10-04
For Sandvik Group IT, we're currently looking for a confident, collaborative, and resourceful Global Incident Manager to join us, as we proudly support and safeguard the IT operations for Sandvik Group. A truly dynamic and high pulse role - where speed, accuracy and joining forces to solve issues are the recipe for success!
We work in an ever-changing environment with new technologies emerging every day. As a result, new challenges, innovation, collaboration and problem-solving are all part of our culture. With a great mix of exceptional people and efficient processes, we make this work, and we welcome you to our digital arena!
Your mission
In this position, you're responsible for the end-to-end Global Incident Management within the entire Sandvik Group - ensuring the right resources and coordinating solutions for larger issues that may impact all parts of our business. Within the Global Incident Management team, we're also responsible to manage high prioritized Cyber Security Incidents.
You make sure incidents are resolved according to Service Level Agreements, and you host and coordinate meetings with both internal and external resolver groups. By providing a strong leadership and direction during the full resolution cycle, and by communicating with relevant parties, you and your team produce action plans to remedy any potential SLO (Service Level Objectives) breach. Report, follow up and hand over to other teams for further investigation are other important items on your agenda. Additionally, you make sure that relevant stakeholders receive accurate and updated information, and you're also responsible for ensuring compliance in our incident processes and following the violation governance.
Your character
We're looking for a senior IT professional with broad knowledge of Incident Management in global settings. You have a relevant degree within IT or Computer Science and good knowledge of ITIL V4 and other similar processes. It's beneficial to have a background within IT project management, problem management or have a ITIL V4 Expert certification. Since we operate in a global environment, you're able to communicate fluently in English, while knowing Swedish is a plus.
You're socially skilled and enjoy working in shifting settings, having a drive for technological development. You show great stakeholder management and with excellent communication skills you're able to easily interact with people and build relations based on trust. You're innovative and able to see the big picture and at the same time focus on details when required, as well as engage your team and lead the way with your visionary and can-do-attitude. You need to have the passion to be in the spot and have the ability to have different resources come together and deliver.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than October 25, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/careers (Job ID: R0059475).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Anna Hall, Manager for IT Operations Services, +46 (0)26-26 12 80
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)26-26 30 10
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26-26 65 74
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26-26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Recruitment Specialist
Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
