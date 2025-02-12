Global Hris & People Analytics Specialist
2025-02-12
Svea Solar is transforming how energy is managed-helping customers optimize their energy use while on a mission to rid the planet of fossil fuels.
To bring this vision to life, we focus on supporting, enabling, and transforming People Growth within Svea Solar to build a leading HR function. That's why we are looking for a Global HRIS & People Analytics Specialist to join our team.
The role As our HR/HRIS Specialist, you will have an exciting opportunity to build, shape, and maintain our HR system landscape. This role works closely with HR teams across all our markets, covering everything from optimizing HR processes to supporting reporting, functionalities, and more. Additionally, you will collaborate with stakeholders across departments such as IT and Finance to ensure smooth operations in areas like onboarding, offboarding, and workforce planning. In the role of HR/HRIS Specialist, you will be part of our Global People Growth team and report to Chief HR Officer, Cecilia Wirén.
Responsibilities
Drive development and maintenance of our HRIS (Sympa), combined with system ownership of other HR-related systems such as our LMS, and pulse engagement system.
Identify improvement areas in current processes and functionalities.
Act as our HRIS superuser, incl. trainings and support for team members, managers and employees alike.
Responsible for HR analytics, incl. reports of standardized key HR metrics and collaboration with other stakeholders to ensure that HR data meets business needs.
Ensure that our HR data stays secure (GDPR, access management) and accurate (approval flows, data controls, process compliance etc.).
Workforce Planning and FTE Tracking
Implementation of a new salary and time & attendance system, including Integration with the current systems
Performance Management and Succession Planning from a system perspective
Are we a match? We believe you are someone with a genuine interest in systems and processes. You appreciate structure and enjoy working data-driven, while also thriving in collaboration with different people and departments.
We also think you have:
Previous experience working with HR systems (experience with Sympa is a plus, but all HR systems are relevant).
Work experience in a similar role, preferably in a fast-growing company.
Strong skills in Excel and Power BI.
Basic knowledge of integrations and simple programming is a strong plus, but not a must.
The list might seem long, but no one is perfect in every area-apply if you feel you're a good fit!
What we offer At Svea Solar, we promote diversity and inclusion, as different perspectives drive innovation. Here, you will have the opportunity to grow professionally and contribute to the energy solutions of the future. As part of our team, you will play an important role in "The Power Shift" towards a greener future, focusing on teamwork, growth, and a fun working environment.
Svea Solar - More Than Just Solar Panels Svea Solar is not only a leader in solar panel installations, but we also aim to be a long-term energy partner for our customers. We offer a broad product portfolio with smart solutions that enable our customers to optimize their energy usage. Our offerings includeheat pumps in collaboration with IKEA, electric vehicle chargers, batteries, electricity contracts, and our ownenergy optimization software (VPP). We are continuously working to develop new solutions that make a difference - both for our customers and for the climate.
Application
We will start reviewing applications immediately, so don't wait to apply!
For more information about our recruitment processes.
For the final candidate, we conduct a background check on criminal records.
