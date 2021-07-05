Global Health & Safety Manager to Perstorp AB - Macavoy AB - Säkerhetsjobb i Perstorp
Global Health & Safety Manager to Perstorp AB
Macavoy AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Perstorp
2021-07-05
Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Perstorp, Klippan, Örkelljunga, Hässleholm
Visa alla jobb hos Macavoy AB i Perstorp
Are you experienced in working with Health and Safety questions in a process industry? Do you like to work in a project-based way? Would you like to work in a global role, supporting local organizations and work for development of health and safety?
About the department and assignment
Responsible Care is a global function that provides the entire organization with the strategic direction, global framework and support structure for health, safety and environment. In addition, the function supports leaders and teams with relevant data, coaching and training to define and execute their own local health, safety and environment roadmaps.
At Perstorp you will get a true opportunity to contribute and influence - despite our global presence we are still a relatively small company. That means you are never anonymous: what you do really counts.
Perstorp have seven production sites (one more under construction in India) around the world. As Global Health & Safety Manager you work with a mixture of strategical focus and operational closeness. You analyze and do follow ups how the health and safety work is done at the different sites and identify potential improvements. You act as a project manager for strategically important health and safety projects. You will also have some responsibilities within environment, but the emphasis for this role and the experience we look for is on health and safety.
What you will do
You will have a leading role in our health & safety cultural transformation program by driving global excellence, and supporting production sites, functions and projects, within the following processes/areas:
Contractor management process
Management of Change process
The Take Care program, our program for behavior based safety
Monitor and transfer internal and external best practice within the area of health, safety and environment to relevant stakeholders.
Audit and assess the organization as member of the internal audit team.
Coordination of the quarterly global environment risk reporting
You will also:
Monitor and follow up on health, safety and environment risks and incidents to ensure high quality learning.
Monitor and transfer internal and external best practice within the area of health, safety and environment to relevant stakeholders.
Audit and assess the organization as member of the internal audit team.
Be a trainer in our global health & safety leadership program.
Your qualifications
You have a master's or bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering, Risk management or other relevant discipline. You have at least five years of experience from process industry, working with implementation of health and safety. You combine the theoretical and practical experience of the application of health and safety measures to prevent and/or manage health, safety and environmental incidents. Today you might work as a HSE manager, Process Engineer or specialist within risk management?
As a person you are very skilled in facilitation, auditing and project management. You have a curious and exploring mindset, willing to take on ambitious challenges together with the team. Furthermore, you have excellent communication skills and can use these to successfully persuade and get the message through to top and middle management. Fluent in spoken and written English goes without saying.
Other information
You will report to the Vice President Responsible Care and be part of an engaged and dynamic team that collaborates with colleagues in all functions and positions. Right now, all staff that can are working from home but when the situation allows us to return the position will be based in Perstorp or Malmö, Sweden. International travelling to our production sites in Europe, North America and Asia will be expected. You can expect approximately 30 traveling days a year.
About Perstorp
Perstorp believes in improving everyday life - making it safer, more convenient and more environmentally sound for billions of people all over the world. As a world leading specialty chemicals company, our innovations provide essential properties for products used every day and everywhere. You'll find us all the way from your car and mobile phone to towering wind turbines and the local dairy farm. Simply put, we work to make good products even better, with a clear sustainability agenda.
Founded in Sweden in 1881, Perstorp's focused innovation builds on more than 135 years of experience, representing a complete chain of solutions in organic chemistry, process technology and application development. Perstorp has approximately 1,350 employees and manufacturing units in Asia, Europe and North America. Sales in 2020 amounted to 9.2 billion SEK.
Learn more at (http://www.perstorp.com/) www.perstorp.com (http://www.perstorp.com)
How do I apply for this position?
This recruitment is handled by Macavoy, and you apply with an updated CV via (http://www.macavoy.se/) www.macavoy.se (http://www.macavoy.se). We will work with a continuous selection so please send your application without delay. If you have any questions regarding this position, please do not hesitate to give us a call,
Markus Holmgren +46 735 19 54 81.
We look forward to your application!
Who 's Macavoy?
Macavoy is the small recruiting agency working with the big competencies. We are specialized in recruiting managers, project managers and specialist within Engineering. Read more about us on (http://www.macavoy.se/) www.macavoy.se (http://www.macavoy.se) and follow us at LinkedIn to find out what 's happening.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-05
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Macavoy AB
Jobbnummer
5848140
Macavoy AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Perstorp
2021-07-05
Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Perstorp, Klippan, Örkelljunga, Hässleholm
Visa alla jobb hos Macavoy AB i Perstorp
Are you experienced in working with Health and Safety questions in a process industry? Do you like to work in a project-based way? Would you like to work in a global role, supporting local organizations and work for development of health and safety?
About the department and assignment
Responsible Care is a global function that provides the entire organization with the strategic direction, global framework and support structure for health, safety and environment. In addition, the function supports leaders and teams with relevant data, coaching and training to define and execute their own local health, safety and environment roadmaps.
At Perstorp you will get a true opportunity to contribute and influence - despite our global presence we are still a relatively small company. That means you are never anonymous: what you do really counts.
Perstorp have seven production sites (one more under construction in India) around the world. As Global Health & Safety Manager you work with a mixture of strategical focus and operational closeness. You analyze and do follow ups how the health and safety work is done at the different sites and identify potential improvements. You act as a project manager for strategically important health and safety projects. You will also have some responsibilities within environment, but the emphasis for this role and the experience we look for is on health and safety.
What you will do
You will have a leading role in our health & safety cultural transformation program by driving global excellence, and supporting production sites, functions and projects, within the following processes/areas:
Contractor management process
Management of Change process
The Take Care program, our program for behavior based safety
Monitor and transfer internal and external best practice within the area of health, safety and environment to relevant stakeholders.
Audit and assess the organization as member of the internal audit team.
Coordination of the quarterly global environment risk reporting
You will also:
Monitor and follow up on health, safety and environment risks and incidents to ensure high quality learning.
Monitor and transfer internal and external best practice within the area of health, safety and environment to relevant stakeholders.
Audit and assess the organization as member of the internal audit team.
Be a trainer in our global health & safety leadership program.
Your qualifications
You have a master's or bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering, Risk management or other relevant discipline. You have at least five years of experience from process industry, working with implementation of health and safety. You combine the theoretical and practical experience of the application of health and safety measures to prevent and/or manage health, safety and environmental incidents. Today you might work as a HSE manager, Process Engineer or specialist within risk management?
As a person you are very skilled in facilitation, auditing and project management. You have a curious and exploring mindset, willing to take on ambitious challenges together with the team. Furthermore, you have excellent communication skills and can use these to successfully persuade and get the message through to top and middle management. Fluent in spoken and written English goes without saying.
Other information
You will report to the Vice President Responsible Care and be part of an engaged and dynamic team that collaborates with colleagues in all functions and positions. Right now, all staff that can are working from home but when the situation allows us to return the position will be based in Perstorp or Malmö, Sweden. International travelling to our production sites in Europe, North America and Asia will be expected. You can expect approximately 30 traveling days a year.
About Perstorp
Perstorp believes in improving everyday life - making it safer, more convenient and more environmentally sound for billions of people all over the world. As a world leading specialty chemicals company, our innovations provide essential properties for products used every day and everywhere. You'll find us all the way from your car and mobile phone to towering wind turbines and the local dairy farm. Simply put, we work to make good products even better, with a clear sustainability agenda.
Founded in Sweden in 1881, Perstorp's focused innovation builds on more than 135 years of experience, representing a complete chain of solutions in organic chemistry, process technology and application development. Perstorp has approximately 1,350 employees and manufacturing units in Asia, Europe and North America. Sales in 2020 amounted to 9.2 billion SEK.
Learn more at (http://www.perstorp.com/) www.perstorp.com (http://www.perstorp.com)
How do I apply for this position?
This recruitment is handled by Macavoy, and you apply with an updated CV via (http://www.macavoy.se/) www.macavoy.se (http://www.macavoy.se). We will work with a continuous selection so please send your application without delay. If you have any questions regarding this position, please do not hesitate to give us a call,
Markus Holmgren +46 735 19 54 81.
We look forward to your application!
Who 's Macavoy?
Macavoy is the small recruiting agency working with the big competencies. We are specialized in recruiting managers, project managers and specialist within Engineering. Read more about us on (http://www.macavoy.se/) www.macavoy.se (http://www.macavoy.se) and follow us at LinkedIn to find out what 's happening.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-05
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Macavoy AB
Jobbnummer
5848140