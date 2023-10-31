Global Graduate Program 2024 - Software Development
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-10-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Everything we do starts with people. Our purpose is to provide freedom to move, in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We are committed to simplifying our customers' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones and the people around them.
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. The people of Volvo Cars are committed to making a difference in our world. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. We believe in bringing out the best in each other and harnessing the true power of people. At Volvo Cars your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential. Join us on a journey of a lifetime as we create safety, autonomous driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
About our Global Graduate Program
The Global Graduate Program is a 2-year career-boosting program designed around your potential in our global organization! We offer two program tracks - Business and Tech - allowing both future business enablers and skilled engineers to thrive and develop with us. Both career paths are equally important to successfully drive transformation!
Every year, Volvo Cars welcomes around 50 graduates from all over the world. By joining the program, you become part of an inclusive community of other young professionals. Throughout the program you will all come together for common module weeks, projects, and learning opportunities.
The rotational program takes you on a journey within Volvo Cars where you get to explore your skills and interests in 4-6 different departments during the two years. You will start in the department which you are recruited into. Your hiring manager will guide and support you throughout the entire program.
The program starts August 19th, 2024. These positions are located at our global Head Quarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Curious to know more? Visit our graduates page or listen to "The graduate podcast", recorded by current and previous graduates, and learn what it is like to be part of our program.
About this position
Within Software Development, we offer positions within our Research & Development organization and other technical functions within the company. You may join a team working within vehicle functions, battery development, software integration and verification, concept engineering, to mention some.
What we offer our graduates
You will get:
* Permanent employment. After the program you will have a permanent position within your hiring managers organization
* Visa and relocation support. The extent of the process varies depending on nationality and current location.
* 37 700 SEK monthly salary
* 3500 SEK health care allowance per year (to use on wellness activities such as our inhouse gym)
* 30 vacation days per year
* Possibility for international experience during year 2
Are you one of our new graduates?
To be considered for the program, you must have a master's degree completed between December 2022 and the start of the program.
For our Software graduate positions, we are looking for graduates with degrees in software engineering or computer science. You should also have knowledge of software programming using C++, Python, Java or similar, as well as be familiar with the basic concepts of object-oriented programming.
Recruitment process
Applications are open November 1st - December 3rd, 2023. All eligible candidates will be invited to conduct online assessments. The final day to complete them is December 6th. The assessments are sent out weekly.
You may apply to multiple graduate advertisements but will only do the assessments once. For some of our technical positions, there will also be programming tests at a later stage in the recruitment process.
Candidates selected for the next stage will be invited to record short video interviews. The last step in the recruitment process is an in-depth interview with the hiring manager and an HR representative. The interviews will be conducted via Teams during January and February 2024. Employment offers will be communicated continuously during January - March 2024.
Kick-start your career - apply today
We only accept applications via our career site, apply with CV and cover letter in English no later than December 3rd 2023 midnight (CET). Please note that applications per email are not accepted due to GDPR.
Read the advertisement and still have questions? Welcome to contact us via our email graduates@volvocars.com
Visit our career site to read more about the program - https://www.volvocars.com/intl/v/careers/graduates Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "67983-42022329". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Cars Kontakt
Cars Volvo +46123456789 Jobbnummer
8230575