Global Graduate Associate Programme
AstraZeneca AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-04-09
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Södertälje
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About Operations at AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is shaping the future of global healthcare, driving innovation and technological advancements to benefit millions of patients around the world. Our Operations organisation's goal is simple: to ensure that patients worldwide are supplied with cost-effective, life-changing medicines. Operations is the crucial link between our Research and Development lab and the pharmacy shelf. We operate in over 100 countries, and our medicines are used around the globe.
About the Programme
Our two-year rotational programme prepares you for accelerated entry into an impactful role, shaping your future as an Operations leader. Since its launch in 2009, over 300 graduates have completed our programme, and gone on to exciting careers.
Starting in September 2026, the programme consists of three eight-month placements, each offering valuable insights into our business and the opportunity to shape its strategic direction. Over the course of the programme, you will complete:
A technically focused rotation
A site-based rotation at one of our manufacturing facilities
A rotation within a global function or contributing to a global project
Our placements are designed to give you hands-on experience across Operations functions and build a strong foundation for rapid learning and growth.
Minimum Requirements
Bachelor's or or Master's degree awarded in 2025 or due to be awarded in 2026 in Engineering, Sciences, or Operations-related disciplines (0 years of experience required).
A strong motivation to pursue a career within Operations and Manufacturing, with a genuine interest in driving impact across our supply chain and production sites.
Commitment to working with our Operations and Manufacturing sites, recognizing their critical role in delivering medicines to patients worldwide.
Agility of thought and understanding, and the curiosity and flexibility to work anywhere within Operations
Strong communication skills (verbal and written).
Professional proficiency in Swedish (verbal and written)
Professional proficiency in English (verbal and written)
Why join us?
Our Graduate Programmes cover a broad range of functions and specialities. They open many doors, and will kickstart your career! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19
E-post: petra.wedenmark@astrazeneca.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482)
Karlebyhus, Astraallén (visa karta
)
151 85 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Södertälje Jobbnummer
9843719