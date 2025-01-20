Global Finance Trainee Program, Hitachi Energy Sweden
The opportunity
Hitachi Energy's Global Finance Trainee Program aims to jumpstart your career with a totally unique journey within Hitachi Energy's various Finance functions. It will take you through three 6-month long work assignments, with the second assignment being an international placement, and then conclude with you establishing yourself in a permanent position within Hitachi Energy.
Your journey as a full-time and permanent employee of Hitachi Energy will take you through each assignment, which will be tailored to both you and to the business. During this journey you will encounter many different business segments and experience career enhancing learning opportunities within our various finance teams.
Throughout the journey you will be provided with continuous support from the program team, a personal mentor from our senior leadership team, structured career development and coaching. Our program is perfect for you if you are looking to fast-track your leadership potential and gain a well-rounded business acumen that will enable you to find the perfect, long-term position within a global organization!
Some of our major locations for a rotation will include Poland, India, Sweden, Switzerland, United States and China, and your first assignment will be in Sweden.
You will be part of a diverse community of fellow graduates, who will also be working within the various business units and departments in many countries. Building a community of graduate trainees who will share experiences and together you will enhance our culture of collaboration and support.
Join us and Inspire the Next!
How you'll make an impact
Work within the Finance department in three six-month rotations, supervised by the country CFO or senior Finance member.
Deliver value to Accounting, Finance, Operations Control, and Project Control teams, supporting our Finance Direction and Business strategy.
Collaborate with global Finance teams to support our Finance Transformation.
Complete a personal project during each rotation to contribute to Hitachi Energy's business strategy.
Participate in training and development activities to enhance technical skills.
Understand daily processes and goals, complete tasks, assist with day-to-day operations, and develop strengths with regular feedback and clear objectives.
Your background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in business, finance, or a related discipline (to be completed before the program starts).
Proficient in written and spoken English and Swedish; additional languages are a plus.
Up to maximum 18 months of professional work experience by September 2025.
Open to international mobility for assignments; relocation assistance provided.
Excellent interpersonal, communication, and collaboration skills.
Enthusiastic about learning new skills, open to feedback, and have a positive, creative mindset.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Additional Important information:
Program start date: September 2025
Interview period: February-April 2025
Application deadline: February 20, 2025
Requirements: Permanent work permit for Sweden or citizenship in the EU/CH/NO. Student visa or temporary work permit is not sufficient.
Application instructions: Applications without the required documents will not be considered (CV, motivation letter, diploma/university grade transcript.).
Are you looking to develop your potential and gain comprehensive business skills for a long-term career? Join us and take the next step in your career!
Recruiting manager and Finance Trainee Program Manager in Sweden, Camilla Jansson. Any questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Filippa Bengtsson, filippa.bengtsson@hitachienergy.com
.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 514 2; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
771 80 LUDVIKA
