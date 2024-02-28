Global Export Control Expert
2024-02-28
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
Volvo Cars Corporate Export Control Office - Let 's introduce ourselves
We develop, implement and maintain Volvo Cars' global Export Control Program and we do this by acting in a high pace, truly dynamic and international environment.
You will be an integral part of an engaged global team and you will in close collaboration with other colleagues contribute to the continuous development of essential components of Volvo Cars' Export Control Program, set the strategic direction, as well as the way of working of the Export Control Office.
Are you the kind of person who sees encryption algorithms as more than just a jumble of letters and numbers? Do you find joy in unraveling the complexities of export controls like it's a captivating mystery novel? If you're a seasoned export control geek or a software wizard with an insatiable curiosity about the regulatory landscape, we've got the perfect role for you in our Global Trade Management & Compliance team!
Join our dynamic team and be at the forefront of the intersection between technology, security, and international compliance. We're expanding, and we need passionate individuals who can navigate the digital seas of information security and encryption with finesse.
If you believe you can leverage subject matter expertise, preferably with in-depth knowledge of connectivity, telecommunications and information security, have an understanding of hardware and software development life cycles, then you are the right person for us.
What you'll do
You will actively work with export control related matters involving both EU, US, China and other regions/countries. To manage this successfully you will be working cross-functionally with your team-colleagues and other teams around Volvo Cars.
You will be required to participate in and contribute to a wide range of export control related activities and cross-functional engagements, including but not limited to:
• Develop the Global Export Control program and global strategy
• Establish and perform global export compliance practices including classification, assessing the need for export authorizations/licenses/permits and responding to internal and external inquiries regarding the same.
• Monitor and interpret changes to the export control and sanctions regulatory landscape impacting goods, technology and software
• Understand and analyze the implications to export control of company plans and activities to identify risks, as well opportunities to make efficiencies and enable safeguards.
• Drive the Export Control agenda with cross-functional stakeholders
• Undertake compliance assurance activities to verify policies, processes, controls etc. are implemented as intended and working effectively.
• Oversee and co-ordinate the implementation of corrective/preventative actions, continuous improvement activities etc.
What you'll bring
• Extensive experience in the field of either software development or international export control and sanctions compliance with a proven track record of delivering tangible results in this area
• Previous experience with audit / control frameworks and/or risk management
• Strong analytical, problem solving and project management skills
• Clear, concise communication that translates complex subject matter into language and requirements that can be understood at all levels in the business
You keep abreast with what is happening around you, both within the company and in the world, and you predict the implications of new developments, business ideas, changes in legislation, and create strategies to address that future.
If you're ready to embark on a thrilling journey where your passion for encryption and export controls can shine, send us your application! We're not just offering a job; we're inviting you to be part of something exciting and meaningful.
How to learn more and apply?
Excited to join our team and maybe have some questions? Please contact hiring manager Head of Global Export Controls Karin Borg at karin.borg@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact appointed recruiter, Martina Damis at martina.damis@volvocars.com
.
To apply, please register your profile at our career site and attach your application documents at the latest by 16st of March 2024. Note that applications by e-mail will not be accepted. Interviews will be held continuously. As we use our own channels for recruitment, we respectfully but strictly decline to be contacted for any offer of recruitment assistance from external companies.
