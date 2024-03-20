Global EES R&D Director
2024-03-20
Are you passionate about driving sustainable solutions and contributing to a more eco-friendly world? Epiroc is at the forefront of electrification, committed to revolutionizing the industry through innovative technology and strong partnerships.
We're looking for a dynamic Global EES R&D Director to lead our Electrification Solutions team. In this role, you'll spearhead research and development efforts, overseeing the creation of groundbreaking electrification solutions that empower our customers' decarbonization journey. Join us in shaping the future of electrification in the mining and construction industries!
Your mission
As the Global EES R&D Director, you will play a pivotal role in driving our electrification solutions forward. Your responsibilities include building and aligning the global EES R&D organization, leading the development of innovative electrification solutions, collaborating cross-functionally to integrate solutions into our product portfolio, driving new product development from concept to launch, ensuring reliability, safety, and compliance with regulations, managing R&D budget and resources effectively, staying updated on industry trends, and forging strategic partnerships.
The key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Build the global EES R&D organization and ensure alignment between different R&D teams.
Lead and manage the EES R&D team to develop and execute innovative electrification solutions.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify customer needs and ensure seamless integration of electrification solutions into Epiroc's product portfolio:
Oversee the development of new electrification products and solutions, from concept to launch, ensuring that they meet quality, cost, and performance targets with emphasis on novel, innovative products, speed to market and creative development of adjacent markets.
Oversee the validation and verification processes to ensure the reliability, safety, and performance of electrification products and systems.
Ensure compliance with all relevant regulations, standards, and quality requirements.
Drive Continuous Improvement projects to ensure Epiroc's portfolio remains competitive from a technology, quality and cost perspective.
Manage the R&D budget and resources to ensure optimal use of funds and personnel.
Stay abreast of industry trends, market dynamics, and emerging technologies to identify new opportunities.
Establish and maintain strategic partnerships with external stakeholders, including research institutions, technology partners, and industry organizations, to enhance Epiroc's R&D capabilities and accelerate innovation.
Your profile
The ideal candidate for this role will embody a safety-first mentality and possess deep technical expertise in electrification technologies. They should demonstrate strong problem-solving and innovation skills, along with effective project management and leadership abilities. Excellent communication and collaboration skills are essential, as well as strategic thinking and a customer-focused approach. We value a commitment to continuous learning and adaptability.
In terms of experience, we require a minimum of 10 years in R&D, with at least 5 years in leadership roles. A solid background in electrification technology sectors is crucial, along with a proven track record of successful new product development. Leadership and team management experience are also required. You should hold a university degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field, we will also consider relevant work experience that may be considered equivalent.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden or in another Swedish Epiroc office depending on the successful candidate's current location. Occasional travel is required.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, international assignment terms and conditions may apply.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment we review applications continuously, last application day is 2024-03-31 but note that application may close sooner - send your application today!
For questions about the position or recruitment process please contact:
Ellinor Ekelöf, Recruitment specialist, ellinor.ekelof@epiroc.com
E-post: ellinor.ekelof@epiroc.com Arbetsgivarens referens
