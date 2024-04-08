Global Distribution Coordinator to Sobi
2024-04-08
Our client is an international pharmaceutical company focused on specialty pharmaceuticals meeting the high medical needs of rare disease patients and providing treatment and services to them. They work with a focus on providing better life quality for patients with rare diseases. You will be part of the Global Supply Chains Operations department and play a key role in making their products and medicines available to their patients. Send in your resume today, position start is 1st of april.
Information about the position
Professionals Nord is, on behalf of our client, looking for a Coordinator. You will work as a consultant through our staffing business until September 6, 2024, with a possibility for extension.
Work tasks
* Customer Order administration, order taking, batch reservation, pick and pack ordering, shipment booking and monitoring, invoicing, crediting, returns and customer qualification
* Month-end financial reporting in terms of Stock and Sales
* Responsible for monotoring interface transactions between HQ and affiliates
* Serial Number alerts management (if applicable)
* Process Continues Improvement (if applicable)
We are looking for
* You who has a education from university with focus on supply chain, logistics, export administration and/ or economics
* Fluent in English, both orally and in writing
* Very good computer skills
* You do not plan to go for vacation until after summer
It is meritorious if you
* Have knowledge in Swedish, both orally and in writing
* Experience from the pharmaceutical Industry
In this recruitment process we put big focus on your personal characteristics. To succeed in the role we see that you are:
* Structured
* Analytical
* A fast learner
* Have a business mindset
START: ASAP
COVERAGE: Full-time until September, 2024
CITY: Stockholm, Solna. (From September the role will be located at Norra stationsgatan)
SELECTION: Ongoing
Apply for the position by clicking on "apply for the job/sök jobbet" below. We work with the process continuously and may proceed with candidates before the ad is removed. If you want, you can also create a user and upload your CV and cover letter. We do unfortunately not accept applications by mail, but if you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact us at info@pn.se
. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professionals Nord Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 556987-8399), https://pn.se/ Kontakt
Konsultchef
Paula Rosén Paula.rosen@pn.se Jobbnummer
8593343