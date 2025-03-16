Global Demand & Sales Support Manager
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the role
We are looking for a Global Demand & Sales Support Manager for our Business Unit Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers (GPHE) Service to be the key driver in capturing and managing the market demand signals to have the right spare parts available for our customers as well as supporting our Sales Companies with spare parts availability and supply chain improvements.
You will collaborate closely with Sales Companies, Parts Distribution & Logistics (PDL), factories and colleagues within different business units to drive improvements in demand planning, process efficiency and item data quality.
Key Responsibilities
Commercial demand planning for GPHE spare parts:
*
Act as commercial demand planner for GPHE spare parts in the monthly Demand Planning process.
*
Work closely with the different stakeholders of the S&OP process (Sales, S&OP manager, PDL, other business units, etc.) to understand and impact demand forecasting drivers.
*
Analyze and challenge demand forecasts, identify demand trends and drive actions for improving forecast accuracy and availability.
*
Track and analyze global sales performance to identify market trends, opportunities, identifying gaps and areas for improvement.
*
Provide reports and insights to support decision making within the organization.
Spare parts management and Sales support:
*
Support sales companies with spare parts availability and supply chain issues.
*
Act as the owner of the escalation process (top300), analyze challenges and identify and drive improvement initiatives from the process.
*
Drive and implement process improvements in collaboration with PDL, factories and Sales companies to ensure an efficient spare parts order flow.
*
Ensure data quality from a Service Parts perspective, e.g. analyze and maintain item data, manage framework and analyze outcome of item classification process etc.
*
Act as an internal trainer, ensuring knowledge sharing and continuous improvement within the organization.
About you
The right candidate can analyze and interpret complex data, identify trends and draw meaningful insights, and thrives in a dynamic and fast paced environment. You take accountability and you like to challenge and inspire people. You have an ability to build a strong network and trust with different key stakeholders and you have very strong communication skills in both verbal and written form. You are proactive, adaptable, and committed to delivering results.
What you know
You have a university degree in Supply chain management, Business Administration or related field and some years of experience from working with demand planning, analyzing data, and continuous improvements. You have a strong business understanding to anticipate and respond to stakeholders' needs with relevant solutions. You have advanced Microsoft Office skills and have worked with statistical analysis tools. You are comfortable in exploring new solutions and driving continuous improvements and initiatives in an international environment.
What you can expect
Join a role that challenges you to grow and rewards your achievements. We cultivate an open and supportive environment where collaboration and innovation thrive.
*
Empowerment: Be part of a culture that champions trust and equality, encouraging you to lead, take initiative, and shape your career path.
*
Opportunities: Enjoy a secure environment with limitless growth potential; whether developing new skills, exploring career paths, or working in new locations.
*
Impact: Contribute to our mission of positive, lasting impact by innovating and enhancing our purchasing function.
Our commitment to integrity
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, we conduct background checks on final candidates for this role.
Our commitment to safety
At Alfa Laval, safety is not just a priority but something we live and breathe every day. We work together to uphold a safe and healthy workplace, ensuring the well-being of everyone involved. We believe that a safe workplace is essential to innovation and excellence. That's why we foster a culture where health and safety are integral to every step we take as a team.
