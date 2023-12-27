Global Demand, Inventory and Supply Planner
Do you want to work with planning processes, optimize ways of working and establish broad networks all across the globe? Then this is the job for you! We're now looking for an organized, networking, and self-motivated Global Demand, Inventory and Supply Planner to join our Solid Round Tools Business Unit in Sandviken.
About us and what to expect
Sandvik Coromant is on an exciting transformation journey - where analytics and development are key elements and new ways of working forms the future. Joining our Planning team, we offer you a unique opportunity to be part of a journey to further develop our planning platform - SAP IBP for Supply Chain.
Your mission
In this position, your mission is to provide us with important insights, accurate information, and fact-based reports to support decision-making when it comes to demand, inventory, and supply planning. Performing investigations and studies, you drive different development activities and projects that support us in creating a leaner and more efficient global supply chain. By catching market Demand, monitoring, and optimizing global stock in our distribution center network, you ensure a best-in-class supply chain of our products and are a key player in delivering plans and scenarios for short and mid-term time horizons.
You act as the main point for our multiple organizations such as Offer, Product Management, Sales Support, and Finance and Manufacturing units related to demand planning topics. Furthermore, you spot trends and explore data in our state-of-the-art planning tool, and you manage the performance by following your main KPI's such as forecast accuracy and forecast bias. Offering your competent support in planning, setting, and agreeing on reliable production plans, you help us remain successful and you take an active role in the work to improve Net Working Capital and service through stock availability.
You're located in Sandviken and we apply a hybrid work set-up where you can combine office work with work from home or any other location. Some global travel is normally included in the job.
Your profile
We're looking for a supply chain professional with hands-on experience from supply chain and S&OP planning, as well as materials management and inventory control. Experience of working in a global environment is a plus, and an additional background from leading projects within change management, as well as experience from digitalization projects within supply chain, is also desirable. You further know how to handle different scenarios and changes within a supply chain - especially regarding lead time, EOQ and safety stock. We believe that you hold a university degree in the supply chain or logistics area. As we act on a global arena, you need to be fluent in written and verbal English.
We genuinely appreciate your soft skills and with your analytical, detailed, and problem-solving approach you come a long way - being both skilled at and enjoy working with change management. You're resourceful and self-motivated with a high focus on delivering results on time. You're also an appreciated team player - skilled at collaborating, connecting with people, and establishing new relations with people from diverse cultures. You know how to communicate and convey information in a clear way that your stakeholders easily can grasp. Add to this a solid passion for development and improvement and you'll have a great chance to succeed in this role!
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
How to apply
Send your application no later than January 15, 2024. Job ID: R0062444.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Contact your future manager:
Andreas Stålberg, Global Supply Chain Planning Manager, +46 (0)79 098 47 28
At Sandvik, we value a healthy work-life balance. Due to the Christmas holiday, it may therefore be difficult to reach us during these days off.
.
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
