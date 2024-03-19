Global Coordinator to Financial Crime Prevention, SEB
2024-03-19
FCP Investigations is part of FCP and is responsible for investigating suspicious behaviors/ transactions and SAR reporting. We are now looking for a Global Coordinator for the Governance & Coordination team responsible within FCP Investigation for acting as a stakeholder internally and coordinating different projects and initiatives.
What you will do
You will support the Global Head of FCP Investigations with developing global operating models and help to drive critical transformation and change management activities. This will include global initiatives such as case management and global exit management, involving coordination with multiple stakeholders across sites, functions and divisions. You will also work with global sites to coordinate knowledge sharing and develop global quality and consistency standards.
Who we are looking for
• You have a BSc or MSc in a relevant field
• 3 or more years of experience working in a global bank within the Financial Crime function
• Global investigations experience, including experience in using or developing network analysis and visualization tools
• Experience in driving different initiatives and delivery of change agendas
• Strong communication skills and fluency in English
• You can coordinate/drive several different projects simultaneously
• You are driven and have a problem-solving mindset.
