Global Component Engineer to automotive company
Are you passionate about developing cutting-edge mechanical components for the automotive industry? Do you enjoy collaborating with cross-functional teams and driving technical projects from concept to implementation? If so, this opportunity could be the perfect fit for you!
About the position
Perido is looking for an engineer to join our client's team and contribute to the development and industrialization of mechanical components. As a Global Component Engineer, you will play a key role in designing, documenting, and leading technical development projects within the driveline area. You will interface with multiple stakeholders and actively contribute to the technology roadmap, ensuring high-quality and efficient solutions. This position is located in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
Designing mechanical components, including creating documentation such as DFMEA, drawings, and tolerance stack-ups using CREO.
Leading the industrialization of mechanical components in collaboration with suppliers.
Managing technical development projects within the driveline area, including setting direction, maintaining project plans, and tracking costs and deliveries.
Collaborating with cross-functional teams, including Operations, Purchasing, Software Development, and Product Owners, to ensure seamless development and implementation.
Updating product structures, documentation tools, and contributing to technology roadmaps.
Acting as a subject matter expert in driveline structures and documentation, providing guidance to other teams.
Participating in process teams and contributing to a knowledge-sharing culture.
Your characteristics
To thrive in this role, we believe you have strong technical expertise combined with excellent communication and leadership skills. You have a proactive and structured approach to your work and enjoy collaborating with stakeholders across different functions. You should have a strong analytical mindset, be solution-oriented, and have the drive to implement changes when needed. A multicultural and open mindset is key to succeeding in this dynamic environment.
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field.
At least 3 years of experience in research and development, preferably within automotive and transmission development.
Experience in working with CAD software, preferably CREO.
Knowledge of documentation tools such as KOLA, PDMlink, and PROTUM is a plus.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment for 12 months. Start ASAP.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35108 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35108". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://perido.se Jobbnummer
9190029