Global Communications and Brand Manager - Surface Division
2024-12-09
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
At Epiroc, we're committed to innovation, collaboration, and finding better ways to empower our customers. Now, we're looking for a passionate and dynamic leader to join us as a Global Communications and Brand Manager for our Surface Division division. If you're ready to set a new standard in our industry and help our business grow, this is your opportunity.
Join us as we accelerate the transformation!
Your mission
As our Global Communications and Brand Manager, you will transform how we communicate, making it a true competitive advantage. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you'll craft and implement a forward-thinking brand and communication strategy while ensuring clarity and customer focus.
In this role, you'll also own internal communication alongside our VP HR, ensuring alignment with division objectives and nurturing a dynamic, positive spirit across the organization.
Main responsibilities include:
* Lead and Inspire: Lead and motivate the global Brand and Communication team working in a true international enviroment. Your core team is spread across our product companies in North America, Europe and Asia being part of a creative and dynamic global marketing department.
* Develop and Execute Strategies: Create and implement brand and communication plans aligned with division goals, and develop strategies to grow market share and improve customer experience.
* Create and Amplify Content: Produce impactful content for multiple channels, collaborate with key stakeholders, and ensure the content supports business goals and product strategies.
* Drive and Measure Results: Measure performance, analyze ROMI, and report on brand, content, and campaign performance.
* Plan and Execute Campaigns: Oversee launches, events, and campaigns from start to finish.
* Empower and Manage Teams: Train teams, support customer centers, and manage strategic supplier relationships.
* Strengthen the Brand: Enhance the Epiroc brand, acquired brands, and product trademarks, and contribute to lead generation and market share growth.
* Collaborate and Communicate: Work with Epiroc's communications teams and partners, and engage with trade press and influencers.
* Understand and Monitor Needs: Gain insights into segments' and target groups' specifics, and monitor market trends to identify opportunities and key issues.
Your profile
To thrive in this role, you should hold a degree in Marketing, Media & Communication, Business Administration, or a related field. You bring solid experience in communications with a strong understanding of branding and content creation. Proven people management skills are essential, along with the ability to inspire and lead a team effectively. A strategic mindset and the capability to implement long-term visions will be key to your success. You have a creative, positive personality with a knack for turning complex ideas into clear, compelling messages.
Fluency in English, both verbal and written, is required, and proficiency in additional languages is an advantage.
Other beneficial experience
* Knowledge of Product Company (PC) and Customer Center (CC) processes.
* Sales experience and an understanding of customer needs.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden or in Garland, Texas. Occasional travel will be needed. We can offer the possibility for a hybrid workplace, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than January 6, 2025. In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Zuzana Kalivodova, Recruitment Specialist, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
Martin Johansson, Acting VP Marketing Selective Mining & Construction, martin.johansson@epiroc.com Ersättning
