Global Chemical Governance Manager
Volvo Business Services AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Position description
Transform with us!
The world is changing to sustainable solutions, the transport industry is changing accordingly, and we at the Volvo Group are taking the lead. We are building on a strong heritage and world-class expertise in advanced technology, while developing transport solutions and infrastructure for the future. At our site in Lundby, we are rebuilding for Campus Lundby and new advanced technology for the transport industry. This means many exciting challenges around new products, new facilities and new processes that we must implement. Do you want to drive Chemical governance on a global scale; securing our ways of working and system support enabling us to take safe decisions?
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated individual to lead and oversee the governance of chemical management for Volvo Group. This role is critical in ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, mitigating risks, and driving sustainability in the organization's chemical use and handling processes. The ideal candidate will possess strong expertise in building governance, setting up ways of working and cross-functional collaboration to support the organization's commitment to safety, sustainability, and operational excellence.
You will have a key role in setting up the governance for our operations, but also planning and driving the strategic and preventive chemical management. This is a global role based in Lundby at Volvo Technology AB, Gothenburg, with potential travel to regional and international sites.
Your mission
• You will build and lead Volvo Group Governance forum for Chemical management and settle an efficient way of working cross Volvo Group TD/BAs for management of chemicals.
• This includes to develop, implement, and maintain a comprehensive global chemical management governance framework. That ensure alignment with international chemical regulations and industry standards. You will be involved in the development of corporate-wide policy documents.
• You will ensure regulatory Compliance by develop strategies to address evolving regulatory requirements and minimize compliance risks and promote innovation in chemical handling and management practices to enhance safety, efficiency and sustainability.
• You will be lead risk management by managing the implementation of systems and tools to track, report, and manage chemical usage and associated risks. You will foster a culture of awareness and proactive chemical management across the Volvo Group TD/BAs.
• We hope you enjoy establishing relationships and building trust, as you will collaborate with both internal and external stakeholders and connect cross-functional teams in the chemical governance work. You will in this job work closely with teams such as Operations, R&D, Sustainability, Procurement, and Legal to ensure cohesive chemical management strategies. In the end you will also support supplier engagement to ensure compliance and alignment with the organization's governance framework.
This is you
We are seeking for you with Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering, Environmental Science, Chemical Engineering, or similar. Your experience in governance and global chemical management will be invaluable as you navigate the complexities of governance. We are looking for someone with a deep understanding of international chemical regulations and standards, including REACH, CLP, TSCA, and GHS. Your strong analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills will empower you to tackle challenges and drive innovative solutions. Experience in change management and transformational initiatives will be essential as you help us adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.
You will also need outstanding communication and stakeholder management skills to foster collaboration and engagement. In this role, your excellent project management and organizational abilities will come in handy together with Swedish skills. The ability to work effectively in a global, cross-functional, and multicultural environment is crucial, as you will be part of a diverse team dedicated to achieving our sustainability goals.
Ready for the next move?
We can't wait to hear from you. If you have any questions please contact Ann Sofie Gullbring, Manager Technical Safety & Environment at +46 739025584. Last application date is 16th of February.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "17479-43132076". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Alma Velijevic Torrez 031660000 Jobbnummer
9128539