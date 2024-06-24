Global Category Manager - Composite & Polymeric
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Your main focus as Global Category Manager to Alfa Laval Global Sourcing, will be on Composite and Polymeric materials, but not limited to this.
Global Sourcing is responsible for sourcing within Alfa Laval and has its own resources in Europe, China, India, US, and Mexico. The commodity team is responsible for securing a competitive sourcing of Alfa Laval's needs. Your focus will be a few selected category areas within the team's responsibility. The area of responsibility for this position will be in the range of 20-30 MEUR.
Most important for the job is to drive commercial improvements on Quality, Delivery on Time, and Cost. As responsible for a commodity you will develop and anchor the sub-commodity strategy throughout the Alfa Laval organization.
The job includes to identify new opportunities, potential suppliers, negotiate, and maintain commercial agreements and long-term relationships. You achieve results through active and close co-operation with our Business Units, factories, R&D organization, the global and local purchasing network.
You will report to the Global Purchasing Manager for Proprietary Parts, Production Indirect and Capex. The position is based in Lund or Tumba, Sweden. Travelling is required and estimated to 30-50 travelling days per year.
Who are you?
You are an active part in finding opportunities and drive various activities in an efficient and persistent way, yet with an understanding of the importance of showing respect and taking into account various internal parameters. Strong commercial drive and interpersonal skills enable you to gain results, co-operating and building trustful relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.
What you know
We expect you to be an engineer with strong commercial drive. You hold a university degree and several years of commercial experience from Sourcing. You have strong negotiating skills and experience with the ability to continuously balance quality, availability, and total costs. Experience from Hygienic process products and compliance is a plus. English is our business language, so we expect you to be fluent both in writing and speaking.
What's in it for you
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a lead us towards world class.
For further information please contact:
Terje Klyver, Global Purchasing Manager, +46 708 20 55 66
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
For union Information, please contact:
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen, +46 733 995 684
Anders Jansson, Unionen, +46730780482
Please send your application no later than July 10th, 2024. Selection and interviews will be ongoing continuously.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioural traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment game.
