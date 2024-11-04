Global Business Development Manager - New products
As a Global Business Development Manager you will lead the commercialization, growth, and market success of new rock drilling and ground support products and customer-centric solutions. As the key driver for customer solutions, product commercialization, and business development, you will help position the RGD Tools Division as a preferred provider of products and solutions in the market. Your focus will be on scaling new innovations, highlighting the unique value of our products, and drive the shift toward cutting-edge rock drilling and ground support technologies.
This role emphasizes balancing a strong customer-focused approach with an innovative perspective, aligning sales, marketing, and aftermarket strategies to support market leadership while expanding the rock drilling and ground support business. By building key customer partnerships, developing service solutions, optimizing commercial strategies, and implementing effective sales models, you will create value for both customers and the company.
Your mission
In this role, you will drive the growth and market adoption of new products and solutions by:
* Developing and implementing a structured commercial plan to achieve key sales, revenue, and profitability goals. You will also provide strategic insights on product portfolios and pricing strategies to accelerate market adoption and reach target sales growth.
* Serving as a vital link between Product Development, Product Management, Customer Centers, and Sales teams to create and deliver customer-focused solutions that address evolving industry needs.
* Leading the commercialization of PCD Diamond drill bits to bring high-quality, competitively priced products to market with efficient lead times.
* Establishing effective commercial models, leveraging direct, indirect, and digital sales channels, and crafting campaigns that clearly communicate the unique value of our products and solutions.
* Collaborating with cross-functional teams to implement tracking and reporting tools that emphasize sales governance and profitability, supporting CGP targets.
* Acting as an advocate for new technology, customer products, and service solutions.
* Positioning the PCD Diamond drill bit business as a premium, high-value market offering.
Integrating digital and aftermarket solutions to position Epiroc as a top choice for advanced rock drilling and ground support tools.
Your profile
We are seeking a candidate with:
* Proven track record in business development and sales leadership, ideally within the rock drilling tools, ground support tools, mining, or construction industries.
* In-depth understanding of PCD Diamond drill bit technology and its unique value drivers.
* Experience in developing and implementing commercial models, pricing strategies, and sales campaigns.
* A Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business Management, Marketing, or a related field.
* Fluency in English, both spoken and written. Additional language skills are a plus
We are looking for a motivated and experienced leader with strong leadership skills, who can inspire change and support a diverse team in driving innovation and success. A leader with experience in managing cross-functional teams, overseeing financial responsibilities, and advancing new business initiatives.
A strategic thinker with a hands-on, results-oriented approach, focused on achieving measurable, lasting outcomes. Someone with excellent communication and relationship-building skills, with a strong focus on customer and stakeholder needs.
You have the ability to work autonomously in a fast-paced environment, balancing long-term vision with immediate actions to drive revenue growth.
Location and travel
Preferred location Fagersta, Sweden. For the right candidate we could consider locate this position in other Epiroc Customer Centers.
Business travel required approximately +100 days per year.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than 18th of November 2024.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact: Hiring Manager, Kevin Strydom, kevin.strydom@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact: Recruitment specialist, Lovisa Torbacke lovisa.torbacke@epiroc.com
