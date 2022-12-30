Global business analyst ERP
Höganäs AB / Datajobb / Höganäs Visa alla datajobb i Höganäs
2022-12-30
, Bräcke
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Höganäs AB i Höganäs
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
An experienced and determined specialist who can further progress our global processes linked to the business systems. You need to enjoy working with a large network of contacts as cooperation within the organization, both in Sweden and globally. You will be part of a very valued team where you can really contribute in shaping the future of the company
About the position
• The position is based in Höganäs with the ability to work remotely
• You are a part of BPD (Business Process Development) which consists of 12 specialists with different areas of responsibility
• You will be responsible for developing Höganäs' global processes linked to the Group's business system (M3) for order and logistics
• You contribute to project and management activities by developing and implementing solutions in accordance with our guidelines and standards
• You will have close contact with users at all levels in the organization, and you will work closely with the finance, purchasing, production, planning, maintenance and quality functions within M3
Your profile
• You have a relevant degree from the University or equivalent
• You are either in the beginning of your career or have a few years of experience, but have a minimum of 2 years' experience of working with ERP system such as M3, SAP or MS Dynamics
• You have experience and the ability to translate technical requirements to "non-technical colleagues"
• You are used to manage change and have the ability to understand the implications of the change and communicate with stakeholders to secure progress and alignment
• You have the ability to independently analyze and approach challenges from a holistic perspective
• You have a good ability to work as part of a team, and you can perceive and understand the different needs within the organization and pursue these further in order to complete the required tasks
• Experience of working in M3 is of value
• Competence in Swedish and English, both in speech and writing, is seen as a plus
• As a person you need to be analytic, adaptable and with the ability to take own initiatives
Working at Höganäs
We aim to offer a great and meaningful place to work where you can fulfil your potential and ambitions. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity. We have a clear management philosophy, and just like us you believe that through collaboration and openness we develop as individuals and as a company. We see all employees, regardless of position, as leaders when we approach the challenges that the world - and we - face. In close cooperation with our stakeholders, we steer towards our vision of a sustainable society - and inspire industry to make more with less and aim to pioneer the industry by being the first producer of green metal powder.
More about Höganäs
Höganäs is the world leader in the iron and metal powders market, with an annual capacity of 500,000 tons. Together with our customers, we develop tomorrow's solutions for the automotive industry, surface and joining technologies and additive manufacturing, which contribute to a more sustainable society. Höganäs was founded in 1797 and today we employ 2,400 committed people in 16 countries in Americas, Europe and Asia. Our turnover in 2021 was EUR1 billon. Our owners are Lindéngruppen and FAM.
Interested?
We work together with Ranstad in this recruitment so if you are interested, please contact Frida Hobroh Grynblat recruitment consultant at Mob: +46725515990 or frida.hobroh@randstad.se Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Höganäs AB
(org.nr 556005-0121), http://hoganas.com/ Arbetsplats
Höganäs Jobbnummer
7303099