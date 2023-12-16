Global Application Manager Inorganic Chemicals
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2023-12-16
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Global Application Manager Inorganic Chemicals
At Alfa Laval, we always go the extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with curious minds. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
Business Unit Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger (BU GPHE) is now looking for a Global Application Manager, responsible for the Inorganic Chemicals industry.
About the job
In this role, you will be driving the development of our gasketed plate heat exchanger sales in the Inorganic Chemicals sector. Energy efficiency and waste heat recovery will be a large driver for the development. By strategically advancing in this area, we can achieve a balanced and sustainable approach to meet the world's energy and chemical demands. Therefore, we can promote environmentally friendly alternatives, paving the way for a more resilient and eco-conscious global energy landscape.
You will be responsible for providing technical and commercial support throughout all stages of the sales process. This involves assisting our sales companies in the selection, design, and optimization of plate heat exchanger solutions tailored to meet our customers' specific needs. But also providing them with your process and business insights in the Inorganic Chemicals Industry.
Conducting process and heat exchanger design trainings for our sales engineers is also a crucial aspect of the position.
Staying up with the latest developments in the Process Industry and Energy sector is essential, enabling the identification of new opportunities and potential development areas.
Additionally, the role involves recognizing needs for product development and actively contributing to their advancement. Initiating and managing marketing activities for the Inorganic Chemicals industry is part of the responsibilities, as is driving overall strategic initiatives crucial for Alfa Laval's future growth.
Who are you?
You have a good business understanding, a commercial mindset, and a strong technical background. We believe you are an energetic person who is eager to learn and to reach the goals set. You have a positive mindset, are a team player, and enjoy working hands-on to provide positive results.
You have successfully managed and developed technical sales for a few years in an international business-to-business environment. You are passionate about what you do and have a genuine interest in technical sales. You have a chemical or mechanical engineering degree and an interest in the inorganic chemical industry.
As this role is centrally positioned in an international matrix organization, excellent communication skills are a must (in English, both verbal and in writing), and networking is part of your DNA.
What's in it for you?
We believe in diversity and equal career opportunities and encourage people to take charge of their own personal development. We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success. As a large global company, Alfa Laval has numerous future growth opportunities in a variety of business areas.
You are an important part of a strong and fun team based in our headquarters in Lund (Sweden). You enjoy traveling globally, about 20-30 days/year. You will report to the Global Sales Manager.
Background
Alfa Laval's plate heat exchangers are a key enabler for making this transformation a reality. We have a long history and are the world leader in this field. Still, there is plenty of work to be done though, for which we need more talented and engaged people. Being part of the solution of making this world a better place is a fantastic and exciting position to be in.
Alfa Laval's plate heat exchangers are a key enabler for making this transformation a reality. We have a long history and are the world leader in this field. Still, there is plenty of work to be done though, for which we need more talented and engaged people. Being part of the solution of making this world a better place is a fantastic and exciting position to be in. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642)
Rudeboksvägen (visa karta
)
221 00 LUND Jobbnummer
8333839