Gfcp Senior/master Expert - Senior Data Analyst
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Säkerhetsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank.
Job ID: 19835
We are looking for a Group Financial Crime Prevention (GFCP) Senior/Master Expert specialised in Correspondent Relationships / Banking to join the "Design, Review and Optimise Transaction Monitoring Controls" team. The successful candidate will contribute to design, analyse and optimise Transaction Monitoring controls. This is an opportunity for you to be part of one of the most exciting and challenging efforts going on within Nordea on our journey to fight financial crime.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the "Design, Review and Optimise Transaction Monitoring Controls" team, within the Transaction Monitoring unit. We add value by securing that our customers and Nordea will not be used in illegal ways that could harm them and as well harm our society where we act. As the GFCP Senior/Master Expert, you will play a valuable role in fighting against financial crime.
Our team is part of GFCP, which provides group-wide solutions to fight financial crime in Nordea. We develop, manage and optimise automated TM controls across all the financial services businesses that together comprise the Nordea Group.
The high focus on Financial Crime in the group gives the appointed candidate a unique and exciting opportunity to continue to create "best in class" TM control solutions and lay the foundations for the future.
The position includes data science tasks and quantitative work in producing business-oriented results.
What you'll be doing:
* Accessing complex and distributed datasets and perform statistical analysis, simulation of existing controls and assess the impact of specific changes
* Performing quantitative data analysis with the aim to re-design and optimize existing controls, (including Above The Line and Below The Line testing)
* Independently driving initiatives, collaborating with the team and influencing stakeholders to optimise automated transaction monitoring controls
* Analysing, assessing and documenting the effectiveness of existing automated transaction monitoring controls
* Working with the team and stakeholders to understand the business requirements
* Representing the organisation with high degree of professionalism in both external and internal context
You'll join a team where you can bring your talent and engagement to work in an international and dynamic environment. The position is likely to require some travel to other Nordea international sites. The role is based in Warszawa; Helsinki; Stockholm; Tallinn; ód.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have a business mindset and you are eager to understand both the business and technical sides
* Are passionate about data and quantitative analysis and you can perform all kinds of numerical and statistical analysis
* Are a team player with a positive attitude and want to secure everyone's success in fighting against financial crime
* Are self-driven, result oriented, and able to operate under pressure in a changing environment
* Are honest and dependable, willing to speak up even when it's difficult
* Are used to working with and managing diverse stakeholder with divergent needs
Your experience and background:
* Very good understanding of Correspondent Banking/Relationships and SWIFT messages (required)
* Organised, structured and professional in taking initiative and work proactively under own direction
* Academic degree in highly quantitative discipline or specialization such as Physics, Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, Finance, Computer Science
* Analytical mindset and extensive experience working in data science, analysis and simulation. Previous experience in using optimisation algorithms and good statistical knowledge are preferable
* Previous experience in the Financial Crime Compliance field and good understanding of anti-money laundering/financial crime controls are required
* Good business orientation
* Professional level of tools as Python, VBA, SQL, R, Excel
* Additional experience with Hadoop and User Acceptance Testing are desired
* Intermediate level of tools as PowerPoint, Word, SharePoint and Power BI
* An excellent record of delivery, ideally in the context of working with complex business areas
* Strong stakeholder management
* Strong writing and presentation skills
* You are fluent in spoken and written English
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Please submit your application, which must include your CV and motivation letter no later than 19/04/2024. Interviews will be held successively during the recruitment process based on candidates' qualifications.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "19835-42395553". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
8597618