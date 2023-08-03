Gfcp Expert/gfcp Senior Expert - Sanctions Advisory And Risk Management
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Säkerhetsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 18856
Would you like to contribute to building a better bank serving a meaningful role in society? We are now looking for a GFCP Expert/GFCP Senior Expert to join our team managing international sanctions breaches.
About this opportunity
As the GFCP Expert/GFCP Senior Expert with a focus on handling suspected sanctions breach cases, your role involves investigating, assessing and reporting suspected breaches of international sanctions regulations and Nordea internal sanctions policies. You will collaborate across Group Financial Crime Prevention (GFCP), GFCP Sanctions Team, Business Areas (BAs) and Group Financial Crime Compliance (GFCC - 2LoD) on cases involving activities which appear to be in suspected breach of international sanctions regulation or Nordea internal sanctions policies. You will think end-to-end around sanctions exposure across Nordea's business.
This is an opportunity for you to contribute to the growth of Nordea 's sanctions breaches management capability, by investigating, reporting and securing effective mitigation of identified risks. The role sits within the GFCP Sanctions Advisory and Risk Management team (SARM) in the GFCP Sanctions team.
We are passionate, professional and focused on doing the right thing. You will be part of a team interacting with stakeholders based across the Nordics, UK, Poland & Estonia.
What you will be doing:
* Contributing to the 1LoD breaches management capability, by defining and implementing procedures and tools to manage and monitor sanctions breaches
* Driving business as usual, by conducting investigation and reporting of suspected breaches, including the recording and maintenance of adequate MI for stakeholders and tracking of mitigating actions
* Collaborating across the organization with teams such as: Sanctions Incident Management, Business Area, including Business Risk Managers (BRM's), Product Responsible Units (PRU's) and Customer Responsible Units (CRU's), other teams in SARM and GFCC
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To build a successful career with us, you'll work well with others and always act with the customer's needs in mind. You love learning and trying new things, and you're excited about bringing your ideas to the table. You're honest and dependable, willing to speak up even when it's difficult, and committed to empowering others. You're passionate about doing a great job. This is a position that offers good career growth possibilities.
We hope that you:
* Have an eye for detail and understand the need for focus on details
* Are used to working with and managing diverse stakeholder with divergent needs
* Are open, honest and structured
* Own and drive your work with minimal supervision
* Have a proven track record of efficient deliveries
Have experience building influence beyond your team and across the value chain
You are located in Gdansk, Helsinki, Lodz, Stockholm, Tallinn or Warsaw.
Your background will include:
* Extensive experience in handling regulatory issues in a highly dynamic and regulated environment
* Solid knowledge and understanding of sanctions, including the regulatory framework
* A track record of working in a fast paced, complex and international environment
* Ability to identify trends and patterns across cases and data sets
* Strong English language communication skills (spoken and written)
* Experience communicating competently and confidently to management
* Bachelor's degree/Master's degree
Your background including the following would be advantageous:
* Knowledge of Sanctions regulations and experience applying them in Financial Services
* International Compliance Association (ICA) Certification (sanctions focused), or Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS) Certification
* Fluency in one Nordic language
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 15/09/2023. For more information, you're welcome to contact Ioan Pop, ioan.pop@nordea.com
.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "18856-41782789". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8003832