GET Program Coordinator
AB Electrolux / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Global Electrolux Talent Program presents:
The Global Electrolux Talent Program is a proactive initiative that brings together young talent across various functions and global offices of Electrolux. This program is for you, who are interested in a global, hands-on experience in an intercultural setting with the goal of securing global employment opportunities within the company upon successful completion of the internship.
Global Electrolux Talent Program Coordinator - Stockholm
The GET Program coordinator will strive to create the best possible recruitment experience for candidates, GET participants as well as Hiring Managers. This role is an excellent growth opportunity that combines both recruitment responsibilities for entry-level positions that will part of the program, securing a good onboarding and being part of the engagement and development journey through the 12/14 months experience the program provides.
You will partner with Hiring Managers and HR Business Partners to assess the needs of the organization while securing the best candidate and participant experience possible, by screening and interviewing candidates, working with global mobility on the relocation process of international participants, and fulfilling the engagement and development agenda planned for the program.
A regular day at work
As a member of the Global Talent Management team, you will:
Proactively utilize creative sourcing/posting strategies, recruitment branding, and networks to identify, engage and attract top talent to effectively source, review, assess & qualify candidates against key competencies, skills & experience for the job
Practice effective documentation and tracking of requisition activity and applicant progression within the applicant tracking system and work to develop communication routines to provide effective updates throughout the hiring process
Partner with on-site HR team and Global Mobility team for relocation support, onboarding and necessary work documentation for each hired location
Enable the program experience agenda by coordinating engagement and development activities designed by the program lead, including the 2 on-site summits that the program will host for all participants
Guide the program participants, together with their hiring managers and the HR community on their next steps when the program is coming to an end
Evaluate and monitor the participant's and hiring managers' experience with the program and propose improvement ideas and evolution for future editions of the program
Who you are:
Above all, you have an intense drive, willingness to learn and a continuous improvement mindset!
Agile - Both reactive and proactive, you work efficiently and flexibly to deliver results within simultaneously running processes. A fast thinker with an ability to pick up and treat new information rapidly.
Analytical - With an eye for detail and the ability to interpret complex data. A passion for analyzing data and making business conclusions and recommendations.
Growth - You love to explore new ideas and drive continuous improvement, not only to do your best work but to develop your capabilities and acquire new skills.
Team player - committed to deliver on your tasks and supporting the team.
Collaborative - You ask, and you listen, you take ideas on board and drive for constant improvement.
Communicative - Whether face-to-face or on the phone, you can communicate plans and articulate your ideas and build a good relationship with colleagues.
A problem-solver - You see a challenge as an opportunity, and you are not afraid of "rolling-up the sleeves" to get into the details of solving a problem
What you will learn:
You will be able to reach a 360 view of what Human Resources does in all its disciplines:
Employer branding and how to drive a company to be an Employer of Choice
How to run an effective recruitment process with an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and high volume of applications.
How to source candidates using different channels and tools like LinkedIn Recruiter
The benefits and support required for in a relocation process working with a Global Mobility team and their partners
How to drive engagement through different physical and virtual touchpoints globally for participants early in their professional career
Support a learning and development strategy with both internal and external resources
Event and agenda management by hosting two physical summits in Electrolux locations
Provide guidance on career advice by learning about performance and succession management
How to work in a global and multicultural team both physically and virtually
How to have fun, while learning about Human Resources and seeing the major impact the program brings globally to people and the organization
Education & experience:
The position requires:
Bachelor's degree in any academic discipline with a strong passion for Human Resources.
1-2 years of recruitment or project management experience.
Stakeholder management, especially in multicultural teams.
Ability to manage multiple, changing priorities while working effectively in a team environment
Great problem-solving skills
Excellence in MS-Office suite, specifically Excel and PowerPoint.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
It is preferred:
Experience working on a global scope and event management.
Knowledge of working with Applicant Tracking System (ATS)
Creative thinking and experience in using social media channels to showcase employer brand.
What you will get from the program:
Learning experience within 14 months
Gross salary of SEK 27,360 per month for the first 12 months. The 13th and 14th would be SEK 30,400 gross salary per month
Vacation days and other company benefits
Cellphone and laptop
Visa costs and process
Reallocation support: local registration processes Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
105 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
8712541