German-speaking Business Development Representative
Barona Professionals AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2024-12-03
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Barona Professionals AB i Malmö
, Vellinge
, Lund
, Sjöbo
, Hörby
eller i hela Sverige
The Role
On behalf of our client, we are looking for a German-speaking full-time Business Development Representative to help drive B2B sales opportunities for our customers through a Sales-as-a-Service concept. You will assist customers with intelligent market segmentation, outbound sales, and market analytics by blending technology, such as AI tools, with phone, email, and LinkedIn outreach. This role offers the opportunity to become an integral part of a growth journey, helping to define strategic direction while working with customers in fields like consulting and technology. You will develop skills in complex B2B sales and collaborate closely with the management team to shape the organization.
About the Company
We are a fast-growing agency in the Nordics, leading the way with growth solutions through sales, business development, and cutting-edge technology. We empower B2B brands to accelerate their sales growth in the Nordics by combining software and outsourcing activities. Our mission is to deliver positive brand awareness, high-quality leads, and valuable customer and market insights that convert into long-lasting customer relationships.
Founded during the pandemic in 2020, we are headquartered in Copenhagen with an additional office in Malmö. Our solutions support the growth cycle and objectives of our customers, making it profitable to scale customer acquisition.
A Social Powerhouse
Join a dynamic team of 60 young, ambitious, and talented individuals where dedication meets social spirit. We value social connections as much as professional achievements. Our culture encourages sharing ideas, contributing to innovation, and fostering a sense of community. Work here is both rewarding and fun, with high performance and active participation in shaping the company culture at the core of everything we do.
Responsibilities
Conduct outbound sales activities through email, phone, and LinkedIn.
Generate business opportunities for customers in the Nordics.
Manage your own sales pipelines.
Drive customer success through reports and status meetings.
Identify and implement best practices to refine internal processes.
Work with CRM systems and AI tools.
Contribute to the company's vibrant culture.
Key Performance Objectives
Sales: Conduct at least 300 outreach activities per week in fluent German, targeting decision-makers via phone, email, and LinkedIn. Generate a minimum of 60 new leads and 15 high-quality business opportunities monthly, refining strategies to improve brand awareness and lead generation.
Data: Log all customer interactions and insights in HubSpot, maintaining accurate tracking and providing monthly reports with actionable recommendations.
Customer Communication: Proactively engage with customers during check-ins to discuss progress, address concerns, and update on outreach efforts, achieving high customer satisfaction.
Mindset: Adopt a solution-oriented mindset, resolving challenges to enhance customer satisfaction and retention.
Culture Building: Actively participate in fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment, contributing to company events and cultural initiatives.
Why Join Us?
If you've worked in a large corporate environment, you might find us refreshingly different. Being part of a scale-up means embracing a fast-paced environment where adaptability and innovation thrive. While this can mean less predictability, it offers unparalleled opportunities for growth, learning, and fun. If this resonates with you, we'd love to hear from you.
Interviews are held on an ongoing basis, with the start date as soon as possible! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Barona Professionals AB
(org.nr 556998-2167), https://barona.se/ Kontakt
Agnes Hildén agnes.hilden@barona.se Jobbnummer
9041930