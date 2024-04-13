German Speaking Project Manager
About Flower and EPC Team.
Flower serves as the technological backbone enabling society to embrace renewable electricity as its primary energy source. We firmly believe that electricity represents the future and serves as the most effective means to combat greenhouse gas emissions. Our vision entails spearheading fundamental changes within the electricity landscape.
Operating a cutting-edge virtual power plant (VPP), Flower harnesses a diverse and extensive array of power-generating and power-consuming assets. Through optimization, we maximize the benefits to the electricity system at local, regional, and system-wide levels. Currently, we are focused on developing exceptional energy refining solutions, connecting over 5,000 existing assets to our Power Refinery Platform.
Flower is expanding its team and entering an exciting phase of launching our in-house Engineering-Procurement- Engineering (EPC) team.
About the Role.
EPC is a business function within the Asset Development & Partnerships (ADP). ADP is responsible for the development of the battery energy storage systems (BESS). The EPC team takes care of the execution of in-house projects that come through Mergers & Acquisitions or from ADP pipeline. This includes the procurement of electrical equipment, evaluation of electrical drawings and specifications, reviewing building & construction drawings, and managing the construction and commissioning phase of each project.
The Project Manager at Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) team will be responsible for managing projects from procurement of the electrical equipment all the way to the construction of the systems as well as assisting the Asset Development & Partnerships team with technical information for the permitting phase of their projects.
Main Requirements:
A degree in Electrical Engineering, Power Electronics or equivalent qualifications & experience.
2-3+ years of experience in Project Management
Knowledge in the procurement of electrical equipment, such as transformers, BESS, Power Conversion Systems (PCS), switchgears, cables, UPS, etc.
Fully understand the electrical construction drawings and make sure that they are communicated clearly to stakeholders and implemented on-site.
Knowledge of German/Austrian/Swiss power distribution and generation systems.
Familiar with construction processes including budgeting, scheduling, requests for proposals, requests for information, etc.
Excellent communication, leadership, analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent written and spoken German and English. Swedish is a plus as well as French, and/or Dutch.
Task & responsibilities
Manage several procurement and construction projects simultaneously.
Work closely with the Project Engineers, Integrations Engineers, and other Project & Construction Managers.
Review Single-Line Diagrams, electrical specifications, and other electrical construction drawings.
Be the representative of Flower at all site inspections as needed to ensure that the electrical installation and groundwork comply with Flower's expectations and contracted deliverables.
Knowledge and understanding of electrical equipment and power distribution and generation system designs.
Responsible for ordering systems and components for responsible projects managing the process from procurement to delivery + installation + handover to Prequalification & Integrations.
Maintaining industry knowledge on relevant wider issues and representations within the power sector.
LocationWe value office collaboration but support remote work. Our office is at Söder Mälarstrand 21, minutes away from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you feel you would be a great addition to our team. In the recruitment process you will meet with the Talent Acquisition Specialist, Head of EPC, VP of Asset Development & Partnerships and CEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English, even though we want you to speak Swedish in this role.
We look forward to hearing from you!
