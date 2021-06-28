German Speaking Account Manager - J2 Sourcing AB - Säljarjobb i Malmö
German Speaking Account Manager
J2 Sourcing AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö
2021-06-28
Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos J2 Sourcing AB i Malmö
Are you our new Account Manager for DACH?
Our business is booming, and we need to add a German speaking colleague to our Sales team. This is a unique opportunity for a Customer focused sales professional to become an important part of a business-minded, open and future oriented company, where your talent will contribute to our continued success.
J2 Sourcing is a successful and fast growing company with an international scope, where you will be working with customers as well as colleagues, from all over the world. Welcome to apply!
This is J2
J2 Sourcing is an independent distributor of electronics components. We specialize in solving production component shortages for our wide customer base, by using our worldwide network of suppliers. We cut production costs by maintaining the best market expertise in our field and thus unique knowledge on how to make purchases, at the most competitive current prices.
We count 60 dedicated colleagues originating from more than 20 different countries around the globe. We have our headquarter based in Malmö, Sweden, a subsidiary in the UK.
We love to work hard achieving our goals and we also know how to have fun, celebrate, and learn new things - together.
The Offer
This is a full-time position at our Malmö office, which will be your base, when you are not out on one of your frequent customer visits somewhere in Germany, Austria or Switzerland. You will receive a competitive compensation package, with the opportunity for professional growth and development.
This is your new Job
You will be responsible for developing of our business with companies in the DACH-region. Your work days will be filled with prospecting, contacting new customers and field sales.
This is your Profile
To be the perfect fit for this role, we believe you are a result-oriented sales professional with experience from B2B sales. Experience from the electronics industry is an advantage, but the most important thing is your willingness to learn and understand our business.
You possess a lot of business acumen, you are self-driven and proactive. You speak and write Germany and English on a high level.
This is how to apply
Apply already today, adding your CV and a short motivational letter. Ongoing selection.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-28
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
J2 Sourcing AB
Jobbnummer
5834804
J2 Sourcing AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö
2021-06-28
Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos J2 Sourcing AB i Malmö
Are you our new Account Manager for DACH?
Our business is booming, and we need to add a German speaking colleague to our Sales team. This is a unique opportunity for a Customer focused sales professional to become an important part of a business-minded, open and future oriented company, where your talent will contribute to our continued success.
J2 Sourcing is a successful and fast growing company with an international scope, where you will be working with customers as well as colleagues, from all over the world. Welcome to apply!
This is J2
J2 Sourcing is an independent distributor of electronics components. We specialize in solving production component shortages for our wide customer base, by using our worldwide network of suppliers. We cut production costs by maintaining the best market expertise in our field and thus unique knowledge on how to make purchases, at the most competitive current prices.
We count 60 dedicated colleagues originating from more than 20 different countries around the globe. We have our headquarter based in Malmö, Sweden, a subsidiary in the UK.
We love to work hard achieving our goals and we also know how to have fun, celebrate, and learn new things - together.
The Offer
This is a full-time position at our Malmö office, which will be your base, when you are not out on one of your frequent customer visits somewhere in Germany, Austria or Switzerland. You will receive a competitive compensation package, with the opportunity for professional growth and development.
This is your new Job
You will be responsible for developing of our business with companies in the DACH-region. Your work days will be filled with prospecting, contacting new customers and field sales.
This is your Profile
To be the perfect fit for this role, we believe you are a result-oriented sales professional with experience from B2B sales. Experience from the electronics industry is an advantage, but the most important thing is your willingness to learn and understand our business.
You possess a lot of business acumen, you are self-driven and proactive. You speak and write Germany and English on a high level.
This is how to apply
Apply already today, adding your CV and a short motivational letter. Ongoing selection.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-28
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
J2 Sourcing AB
Jobbnummer
5834804