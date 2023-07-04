Geotechnical Geologist
LKAB works on one of the major exploration campaigns worldwide to expand the life of our business beyond 2060. The focus is the continuation at depth of our current orebodies which means mining towards 2000m. The challenges associated with mining at greater depths require an extremely good knowledge and characterization of the rock mass prior to any mine design.
We are now looking for experienced geotechnical geologists or rock mechanics engineers to accurately characterize our rock mass and continue to develop our geotechnical block model.
The main tasks comprise:
• Create a 3D geotechnical block model for both the orebody and side rock.
• Establish common criteria with the exploration, mine, and engineering departments on geotechnical issues.
• Supervision of core logging of geotechnical features, simultaneously with the ore resource geologists. Introducing data into Leapfrog and review of existing datasets.
• Ensure that the geotechnical data collection is adequately done, is standardized, and with QA/QC.
• Planning and follow-up of dedicated geotechnical drilling programs.
• Liaise with mine geologists and structural geologists.
The position is within the Mining Technology Department.
You will be based in Kiruna. Travel between different mine sites will be part of the job.
Qualifications
Besides a relevant university degree you must have at least 5 years of relevant experience in geotechnical mapping and core logging, good observational skills for rock mass characterization and knowledge of geotechnical classification systems (Q-system, RMR, MRMR), ability to review large datasets and 3D modelling expertise.
You are encouraged to have a well-developed ability to cooperate, excellent communication skills, experience in informal leadership roles and adhere to LKAB:s code of conduct. A systematic, structured, and self-motivated attitude is required for this role.
To express yourself well in written and spoken English and/or Swedish is essential.
Other information
Submit your application no later than 31 August, 2023. Selection takes place continuously.
For further information about this position, please contact:
Hans Engberg, Head of Mining Technology, +46 70 342 18 97, hans.engberg@lkab.com
or
Lina Oskarsson, Mining Technology Section Manager in Malmberget, +46 (0) 702 615 855, lina.oskarsson@lkab.com
Union representatives
Unionen Norra: Sakari Alanko 0980-725 08
Akademikerföreningen: Peter Johansson 0980-71879
We Offer
Our unique operations require employees with unique knowledge. Regardless of the position, we help and support one another - across departmental and organizational boundaries - throughout the group. It is important to us that you want to contribute to the warm and inclusive culture that is the basis for our success. We are all driven by a strong commitment and want to create value for our customers. We like challenges and welcome new ideas. We build trust by taking responsibility, and with us safety always comes first. Our values are thus Commitment, Innovation and Responsibility. In addition to becoming part of our broad organization with plenty of opportunities for learning and development in your day-to-day work, we offer all employees an attractive range of benefits.
At LKAB, we value and strive for diversity and gender balance within the departments. Apply by clicking the link at the top of the page. Attach a personal cover letter and your CV. Interviews and selections take place on an ongoing basis, so do not wait to submit your application. We're looking forward to hearing from you!
Other Information
Be AWARE that if you are a current employee or contingent worker within LKAB you don't fill out the application at this site, please log on to your Workday account and apply through "Find Jobs" Thanks!
