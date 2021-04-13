Geosolution i Goteborg AB seeks a qualified Accountant&Admin - Geosolution i Göteborg AB - Redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg
Geosolution i Goteborg AB seeks a qualified Accountant&Admin
Geosolution i Göteborg AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-13

Responsibilities:
1.Responsible for daily admin work and accounting, including expense reimbursement, accounting treatment, etc.
2.Responsible for internal financial reporting, coordinate external and internal audit.
3.Responsible for coordination of tax affairs, customs affairs and audit affairs etc.
4.Responsible for Regional supply chain management and shipment implementation.
5. Responsible for office management.

Requirements:
1. Bachelors Degree in Accounting/Finance/Logistic is preferred
2. Over 3 years of work experience is a plus
3.Strong PC skills utilizing MS Excel, Word and Outlook software
4.Meticulous with good organizational skills

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-13

Adress
Geosolution i Göteborg AB
Datavägen 21 B
43632 Askim

Jobbnummer
5686745

