Geosolution i Göteborg AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg2021-04-13Responsibilities:1.Responsible for daily admin work and accounting, including expense reimbursement, accounting treatment, etc.2.Responsible for internal financial reporting, coordinate external and internal audit.3.Responsible for coordination of tax affairs, customs affairs and audit affairs etc.4.Responsible for Regional supply chain management and shipment implementation.5. Responsible for office management.Requirements:1. Bachelors Degree in Accounting/Finance/Logistic is preferred2. Over 3 years of work experience is a plus3.Strong PC skills utilizing MS Excel, Word and Outlook software4.Meticulous with good organizational skills2021-04-13Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-13Geosolution i Göteborg ABDatavägen 21 B43632 Askim5686745