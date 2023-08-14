Geologist, senior and junior
Location: Northern Sweden, Kiruna
Company: Copperstone Viscaria AB
Position: Geologist, senior and junior positions (immediate and permanent employment)
About the Company: Copperstone Viscaria AB is working actively towards re starting Cu production in the Viscaria Cu-Fe mine in the Kiruna district. The project is in an advanced stage and the company is continuously working with upgrading the geological knowledge of the Viscaria deposit as well as securing a long-term production in the area. Copperstone works with high working standards to achieve long term sustainable activities in different areas of the business, environmental and social spectra.
Job Description: You have a graduate in geology or applied geology, preferably with experience in mining and/or exploration. The position requires good communication skills in English, teamwork spirit, basic experience or studies in the disciplines of economic geology or ore geology and knowledge of Swedish Precambrian geology.
As a geologist you take part of the geological work related to the Viscaria and Arvidsjaur projects. This included planning, collecting geological information, interpretation and reporting. The drillcore logging from current exploration programs also involves geotechnical and structural geology.
