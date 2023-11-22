Geologist (qaqc)
LKAB is developing deeper, future mines on its world class Iron Oxide Apatite (IOA) ore bodies. For the future mines' projects, LKAB:s Research and Development department is responsible for collecting and modelling geotechnical datasets across LKAB:s geo assets.
To support these sites, a new role of Quality Assurance Quality Control (QAQC) geologist is to be formed, working closely with LKAB:s permanent geotechnical geologists, LKAB database, consulting companies, and contracted logging companies.
About the position
The role crosses departments, from exploration to operations, and will involve setting up and implementing best practice protocols in the assessment and development of QAQC procedures.
When assessing QAQC data, you will use AcQuire GIM Suite, Leapfrog Geo, Reflex IQ logger tool, Imago, and MS office.
Specific tasks include:
geotechnical data assessment, validation, and QAQC.
coordinate QAQC data flow, communicate tasks and results to stakeholders.
develop feedback pathways to contractors and ensure the geotechnical data quality.
oversight of logging routine protocols to contractor and in-house stakeholders.
Feedback from third party audit findings and QAQC results into logging improvements.
contribute to monthly reports.
General tasks may include:
Additional project involvement may be required due to operational priorities.
Leapfrog QAQC project management, editing, and modelling.
Additional tasks as required.
These positions are based in Gällivare or Kiruna, situated in Swedish Lapland, above the Arctic Circle. Great opportunities for fantastic outdoor activities both in summer and winter time exists.
Qualifications
To apply for this position, you should have the following experience: one or two degrees in geological related field, proven programming skills, basic SQL skills, reporting, working with large datasets, and geotechnical logging experience of at least one year.
In addition, a working knowledge of rock mass classification systems is essential, excellent communication skills, and well-developed social skills. LKAB is looking for the next generation of geoscientists who are driven with a passion for advancing projects and who can handle multiple data analysis tasks.
You are encouraged to have a well-developed ability to cooperate and adhere to LKAB:s code of conduct. A systematic, structured, and self-motivated attitude is required for this role.
To express yourself well in written and spoken English and/or Swedish is essential.
Driving license B is a requirement for all positions at LKAB.
Other information
Submit your application, with CV and cover letter, no later than 15 December 2023. Selection takes place continuously.
For further information about this position, please contact: Matthew Mawson, Geologist, matthew.mawson@lkab.com
