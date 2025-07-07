Geologist
2025-07-07
About the company
Avannaa Exploration Services is a Swedish consultancy company specialising in providing geosciences expertise to the Swedish mining industry. We are looking to hire a Geologist/Geotechnical Engineer for a variety of exploration and mining drilling projects.
About the role
The chosen candidate(s) will work on mining projects for a globally recognised miner, undertaking geotechnical and geological data collection on projects at different development stages ranging from early exploration to feasibility studies to advanced production stages, both at open-pit and underground operations. These projects are located in the Swedish 'Malmfälten' mining Provence of Northern Sweden.
Main responsibilities
Geological and geotechnical core-logging, ensuring best practice is followed
Continued geo-database update
Data QAQC
Project progress and technical reporting
Participate in team technical meetings
Ensuring continued good client and contractor relations
Assist management with planning of project staff and logistical needs
Drill rig supervision
Requirements
Those who apply should be flexible and service-oriented, have a good ability to collaborate and enjoy working in a multicultural team. Good communication and interpersonal skills with a strong attention to detail is required.
Previous experience working on mining or exploration drilling projects is required. Proficiency in MS Office software (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Teams) is also required and knowledge in the use and understanding of geo-database, GIS software, and 3D modelling software is favorable.
Education and qualifications
The candidate must have a BSc or MSc degree in Geology or Geotechnical Engineering, with some professional experience within mining and/or mineral exploration.
Good written and verbal communication skills with the ability to communicate fluently in English in both speaking and writing is mandatory. Knowledge of Swedish is advantageous.
If the opportunity of working in Europe's largest and most exciting mining region appeals to you, then please register your interest by sending in a CV and cover letter or call General Manager Lewis Wild on +46 (0)761106417. Så ansöker du
