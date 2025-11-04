Geologist
About the company
Avannaa Exploration Services is a Swedish consultancy company specialising in providing geosciences expertise to the Swedish mining industry. We are looking to hire a Geologist/Geotechnical Engineer for a variety of exploration and mining drilling projects.
About the role
The chosen candidate will work on iron-ore mining projects for a globally recognised miner, undertaking geotechnical and geological data collection on projects at different development stages ranging from early exploration to feasibility studies to advanced production stages, both at open-pit and underground operations. These projects are located in the Swedish 'Malmfälten' mining Provence of Northern Sweden.
Main responsibilities
Geological and geotechnical core-logging, ensuring best practice is followed
Continued database update
Audit and perform adequate quality control checks of various data sets, overseeing QA/QC protocols to ensure the highest quality of data
Project progress and technical reporting for clients
Drill rig management
Team coordination
Participate in team technical meetings
Ensuring continued good client and contractor relations
Assist management with planning of project staff and logistical needs
Requirements
Those who apply should be flexible and service-oriented, have a good ability to collaborate and enjoy working in a multicultural team. Superior communication, interpersonal, client service skills combined with a strong attention to detail and a high degree of integrity is required.
A minimum of 2 years' experience working on mining or exploration drilling projects is a prerequisite. Understanding of core-logging best practice is required, preferably with knowledge of parameters such as Q-System, RMR, MRMR as well as general geological and structural core-logging and geochemical sampling practices.
Education and qualifications
The candidate must have a BSc or MSc degree in Geology or Geotechnical Engineering, with some professional experience within mining and/or mineral exploration.
Good written and verbal communication skills with the ability to communicate fluently in English in both speaking and writing is mandatory. Knowledge of Swedish is advantageous.
What we offer:
An exciting opportunity for an independent and developing scope of work within large and interesting projects in the mining industry. Opportunity for continued competence development and support from knowledgeable colleagues and management.
If you are interested in outdoor life, Northern Sweden's beautiful nature is just around the corner with many great outdoor experiences to offer in Europe's last remaining true wilderness.
Contract: 1 year with potential for a permanent position
Salary: Monthly
Remuneration: Negotiable based on education and experience
Workdays: Monday-Friday regular office hours with occasional overtime/weekend dependent upon project requirements.
Applicants please send a cover letter and CV to: careers@avannaaexplorationservices.com
