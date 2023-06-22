General Business Quality Assurance/Improvement - IMS Expert
Finspång
A Snapshot of Your Day
As an IMS expert you will work to establish, manage and continuously improve Siemens Energy AB's integrated management system with respect to its framework and structure.
By doing so you will contribute to Siemens Energy AB meeting relevant requirements related to existing ISO certificates (ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 50001).
You will also support internal business partners with training and support regarding IMS requirements.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Acts as an expert on issues related to management systems
* Identify and communicate relevant requirements related to the management system framework
* Identify shortcomings and drive improvement work related to the company's integrated management system,
* Develops and conducts internal training in the area of integrated management systems.
* Evaluate compliance with requirements
* Participate in external audits
* Responsible for compiling information for management review
What You Bring
* Several years of professional experience in the area of integrated management systems (e.g. regarding quality assurance/safety/environmental/corporate responsibility)
* Experience in process management is an advantage
* Good English language skills, Swedish skills is meritorious
* Great passion for IT
* Analytical, flexible and committed personality with strong teamwork and communications kills
* Process and solution focused way of working and enthusiasm for working within a dynamic team
About the Team
You will be part of the EQS - EHS, Quality and Security function within MGT.
The EQS function contains 5 different departments, approx. 55 employees which supports both our Gas turbine business in Finspång as well as the rest of our legal entity in Sweden with services related to f.i. our management system.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet. Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences
