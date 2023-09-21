GameTech Lab Technician
Your mission
The goal of the Lab is to test Paradox titles for hardware compatibility and performance, and to work with hardware partners (Nvidia, Intel, etc) to secure the latest gaming hardware. In the Lab, you will help with inventorying such gaming hardware, curating our stock and researching what extra components we need so that the Lab stays up to date. You will use these components to build custom machines. You will assist with performance tests on titles, by testing the games on hardware platforms. You will collect performance data using tracking tools, tabulate results and write QA bug tickets.
You will help with research, deepening the Lab's understanding of the gaming hardware market. Overall, you will assist in organizing reports, filing and administration of the Lab's daily operations. You will be part of the Product Launch team and report to the GameTech Relations Manager.
Besides the regular Lab work the Game Tech Lab Technician will be responsible to archive the source code for our games when going into Legacy in order to make it compliant with our Legal requirements. Also, the Game Tech Lab Technician will be responsible for watermarking any of our source code that we plan to share with external partners.
Responsibilities:
PC hardware inventorying and research, acquisition of components
Troubleshooting of components, installation of OS and software, networking
Assemble custom machines, for deployment and testing
Conduct title performance tests, extract data, tabulate results, input QA bugs
Organization of data reports, general administration, shipping logistics, meeting assistant
Archive source code repositories to be compliant with Legal requirements
Watermark source code that is meant to be shared with external partners
Requirements:
Good knowledge of PC hardware, hands-on technical experience
Good knowledge of OS deployment, software installation, networking is a plus
Comfortable with computer games, QA experience is a plus
Good with office software such as G-suite or other. JIRA, Linux and Mac is a plus
Basic programing knowledge in C++ and C#
Familiar with developing in Unity
Fluency in English both written and spoken
On a personal level you are technically minded, you like computer hardware and you are comfortable with PC software. You are detail oriented and patient with solving technical problems. You have high organizational skills and like keeping things in order. You like computer games! Work location will be on-site and remote hybrid. Så ansöker du
