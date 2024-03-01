Gameplay Programmer
Rusty Pug Entertainment AB / Datajobb / Umeå Visa alla datajobb i Umeå
2024-03-01
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rusty Pug Entertainment AB i Umeå
We are looking for a gameplay programmer to work on an upcoming action PvP title built in Unreal Engine 5.
The position will involve creating, refining, and generally improve game mechanics, combat systems, and more.
Having a designer background is great since the position will involve directly working with designers and product owners to refine and prototype gameplay improvements.
Work is REMOTE and can be done from home or locally in Umeå Sweden.
Responsibilities
Job Type: Full-Time
Benefits: Unlimited Paid Time Off, (based on the needs of production)
Work Tools: Unreal Engine 5, Slack, Asana, Google Meets, your IDE of choice and GIT.
Location: Remote mainly but can also be locally in Umeå, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31
E-post: rustypugentertainment@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rusty Pug Entertainment AB
(org.nr 559407-6415)
Kemigränd 29 (visa karta
)
907 31 UMEÅ Jobbnummer
8511532