Game Designer
2024-11-20
About MAG (in brief!)
At MAG Interactive we make mobile games that feel good. As a part of this fun and dynamic industry, it's our mission to spread joy to players around the world. With over 350 million downloads globally, we credit our success to our awesome colleagues and we hope you'll join the team!
The Role - Game Designer
At MAG, we're on a mission to create fun, rewarding, and unforgettable gaming experiences for players worldwide. As a Game Designer at MAG, you'll play a key role in shaping both new game concepts and exciting features for our live games. From contributing to initial ideas to refining core mechanics, your work will ensure our players stay delighted and engaged.
Collaboration is at the heart of what we do. We thrive in an environment built on trust, drive, and creativity-values that drive us to consistently deliver top-tier mobile games.
We're seeking a Game Designer who not only understands the elements behind today's top-performing mobile games but also has the creativity to dream up fresh, inspiring ideas. If you can bring your concepts to life and communicate them with clarity and passion, we'd love to hear from you.
What you'll be doing
Designing new features, game mechanics and overall performance improvements of the games you work on together with the teams
Keep up to date with the latest F2P mobile games on the market in order to discover trends
Deconstruct various F2P mobile game mechanics in order to implement or adapt to MAG products
Utilize various Business Intelligence dashboards to better understand our players' behavior
Regularly seek feedback and collaborate with wider teams at MAG to ensure you are making use of the knowledge we have internally.
Your skills/experience
Extensive experience working on mobile F2P casual games
Experience of working on live operations of high DAU games and the ability to successfully navigate the competing demands this brings.
Understanding of how to monetize a F2P mobile game
Proven track record of creating new designs and iterating on existing ones.
Experienced in level design and balancing
You have a curious and methodical mindset and you are good at interpreting data to understand our players' experience
Excellent verbal communication skills; ability to enthuse others with your vision.
Conceptualizing, creating flowcharts and prototyping ideas.
You are enthusiastic and motivated to succeed
Fluent in English (both written and verbal)
Nice to have
Unity experience, to be able to prototype designs on your own
Perks and Benefits
Generous company bonus
Company mobile phone and contract
Favorable pension and private health insurance package
Flexible work hours
Seasonal kick-offs
Gym allowance
Generous learning and development budget
Monthly after works
Enhanced parental leave
Company wide carbon off-setting and CSR initiatives
Free weekly Swedish lessons (if you want to learn the language)!
At MAG, we want all of our employees to feel valued, appreciated and empowered to bring their true selves to work!
Our recruitment processes are designed to prevent bias and discrimination against people regardless of; gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, neurodiversity, disability status, or any other aspect.
About MAG
We are MAG Interactive - a leading mobile developer and publisher of casual mobile games built on a wealth of creativity and passion. We thrive on creating quality experiences that make our players want to come back for more. And Players agree! Combined, the Company's games have been downloaded more than 350 million times. We create a good times factory with a global reach that continues to grow.
We are all part of a creative, positive and trusting environment where everyone has a sense of ownership over their activities and pride in their work. This open and collaborative working culture at MAG is key to our ability to continuously create top notch games.
Every game released from MAG Interactive has reached a multi-million player base and reached the #1 position in its category in a large number of countries. Our games have been selected Best of Google Play, Best Of App Store by Apple and have reached the #1 word game spot in over 100 countries.
